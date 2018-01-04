2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed in leaked photos

Though the official preview images Mercedes released of the G-Class showed quite a bit of the new SUV, the finer details were still hidden by camouflage. But thanks to the leaked images from German auto news site Autobahn, we get a crystal clear look at the boxy brute. The good news is that it still looks like the current G-Class.
In fact, the only major visual changes on the outside compared with the current model are in the front and rear fascias. Up front, the headlights are larger and now have the accent lights integrated in the main lamps, rather than tacked on underneath. The panels the headlights sit in also look to be angled more to the sides, lending an ever so slightly sleeker appearance. At the back, the hatch has been cleaned up with a third brake light that's now a part of the hatch instead of attached behind the rear window, and the rear wiper appears to have been hidden behind the spare tire. The taillights have been updated, too, and have some accompanying bodywork to make them look like a part of the design rather than a necessary afterthought.
Other than those changes, the rest of the G-Class looks as old and primitive as ever, which should be a good thing for fans of the model. The doors still have exposed hinges, the windshield still looks as flat as Kansas, and it's still so boxy it would make a Volvo 240 look like a sports car. And as we discussed recently, it should still have impressive off-road chops. We'll have additional details about the G-Class when it makes its debut in Detroit in a couple of weeks.
