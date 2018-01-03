Infiniti unveils a single photo of the Q Inspiration Concept

Jan 3rd 2018 at 3:28PM
Infiniti released a single image of their upcoming Q Inspiration Concept prior to the 2018 NAIAS in Detroit. In the photo Infiniti hints on its future of design. We’ll cover Infiniti Q Inspiration at the 2018 NAIAS. For more coverage of the 2018 NAIAS head over to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/2018+detroit+auto+show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

