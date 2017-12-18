2019 Chevy Silverado: More pictures, video – what we know, what we don’t

Surprise, surprise! The 2019 Chevy Silverado dropped last weekend at the Chevy trucks birthday party in Texas. If you were holiday shopping, shoveling snow or passed out by the fireplace, here's what you missed.
— Chevy will reveal complete details in a few weeks at the Detroit Auto Show. Right now, we have no specs, powertrain figures or pricing information. Chevy says there will be an "expanded range of models, more engine/transmission combinations and more technology and convenience features." Sounds good.
— The appearance: Chevy dramatically restyled the truck for '19. It's a more complex look, with creases and angles. The grille seems bolder and more upright and the headlights look slimmer. In back are vertical taillights and "Chevrolet" written across the tailgate.
— Chevy choppered the LT Trail Boss model into its event in Dallas, and it's an off-road version fitted with a two-inch lift kit and Z71 suspension. Nice.
— The bed is roll-formed, high strength steel. Ram is expected to stick with steel for the new Ram — also set to be revealed at the Detroit show. Ford has doubled-down on aluminum parts of the F-150. We have heard Chevy will use carbon fiber for the beds of some versions of the Silverado. Detroit truck tactics are getting even more interesting.
— History: Chevy is channeling its rich truck history as it launches the 2019 Silverado, referencing 1960s C/K models, among others. Judging from these images, the truck isn't retro, but like the recently debuted 2018 Jeep Wrangler, expect subtle features that play to the loyal Chevy base.
