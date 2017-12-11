'Grand Theft Auto' flying and swimming DeLorean lookalike is possibly the game's coolest car

While everyone's list of favorite movie cars varies to some degree, it's safe to say that the "Back to the Future" DeLorean shows up on most of them. And it's no wonder as the thing travels through time and flies, not to mention its gull-wing doors and sleek stainless steel body. Actually owning one can be difficult and expensive, though, so why not get the lookalike coming to "Grand Theft Auto V Online" this week?
The car is called the Imponte Deluxo, because GTA never features officially licensed names, and it makes its debut in a big batch of content for the game called "The Doomsday Heist." Like Doc Brown's DeLorean in "Back to the Future Part II," the trailer shows a whole fleet of them taking to the skies from the highway. On top of that, it can go underwater. So, not only is it a tribute to the famous DeLorean, but to James Bond's submersible Lotus Esprit as well. That's two awesome movie cars in one that are fully functional and don't cost money to gas up, insure, and most notably in this case, maintain. It also should look great in your virtual garage next to a Tron-style light cycle.
This actually isn't the first time a tribute to the "Back to the Future" DeLorean has shown up in a video game. In the racing game "Burnout Paradise," the developers released a pack of movie-inspired cars, including a DeLorean lookalike. It couldn't fly like the GTA version, but it could hover, it had the movie car's extra fins and devices, and it left fiery tire tracks when hitting the boost.
