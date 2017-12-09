Bugatti will send 'Flying Doctors' as part of Chiron recall

Normally, the owner of an automobile gets a letter in the mail when they need to be informed of a recall. But 'normal' isn't nearly good enough for Bugatti owners. When the Chiron is recalled, the owner gets a house call from a so-called 'Flying Doctor' who will, in this case, inspect all 47 Chirons sold worldwide for what could be improperly welded seat brackets. If necessary, according to Bloomberg, the car will be loaded onto a truck and transported to the nearest Bugatti service center where the entire seat assembly will be replaced free of charge.
Now that's what we call service.
If we're honest, anyone spending upwards of $3 million for a Chiron should quite rightly expect a different level of service from someone spending $30,000 on a Volkswagen. But what makes the entire situation even more offbeat is that Bugatti estimates only one percent of all Chiron models will need to be fixed. If you do the math, one percent of 47 total vehicles means less than half of one car is expected to be improperly welded. At least Bugatti is being thorough, right?
