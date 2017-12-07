Camaro Down Under: Holden HSV is bringing a big slice of 'Murica to Australia

Though the world, and especially Australia, has shed tears over the death of the rear-drive Holden Commodore, it seems the Land Down Under is going to get a consolation prize. Holden announced that its HSV division will begin importing the Camaro SS and heavy duty Silverados to Australia where they'll be converted to right-hand drive. Also of note is that, unlike the "Holden" Colorado, the Camaro and Silverado will retain their Chevy badges and marketing.
Now, if you're a little surprised Australia didn't have access to Camaros already, you're not alone, we thought the same thing. After all, the previous-generation's Zeta architecture was engineered Down Under and the car itself was sold there - albeit for many pretty pennies. But apparently the sixth generation hasn't migrated yet. It will only be available in SS trim with the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8, so no ZL1, but better than just the four-cylinder or V6. It will also be the higher-level 2SS version that includes Brembo 4-piston front brake calipers, Bose premium audio system, leather steering wheel, and customizable ambient lighting. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the right-hand-drive conversion process will begin in July with cars becoming available soon after.
As for the Silverado, only 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty models will be available, and all of them will be equipped with the Duramax 6.6-liter diesel V8. Not only that, but they will all have a crew cab and four-wheel drive. Pricing hasn't been announced for the Silverado either, but conversions will begin in April ahead of the Camaro.
