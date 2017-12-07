Auctions

1959 Ferrari 250 GT California sells for nearly $18M, exceeding expectations

Steve Jobs' old BMW Z8 also sold for a solid sum

Dec 7th 2017 at 9:40AM
1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione by Scaglietti
  • Image Credit: Diana Varga courtesy of RM Sotheby's
RM Sotheby's just wrapped up its auction in New York, where it sold off a pair of gorgeous silver roadsters, with one of them selling for the incredible price of $17.99 million. That car was a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California that we covered previously, and Sotheby's was only expecting it to go for between $14 million and $17 million. Apparently someone felt the car's rare aluminum construction and racing history was worth the extra cash.

The other roadster went for considerably less money but was notable because of its previous owner, late Apple CEO Steve Jobs. The car is a 2000 BMW Z8 that the tech mogul had for around three years. The final sale price only met expectations, though, at $329,500. The original auction estimate was between $300,000 and $400,000.

