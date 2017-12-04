Recalls

Ford recalls 200,000 2016 F-150s and Explorers

A seat adjustment bolt could come loose, increasing risk of injury in a crash.

Dec 4th 2017 at 9:20AM
The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited, front three-quarter view.
  • Image Credit: Ford
2018 F-150 2018 Ford F-150
MSRP $27,380
Explore
Reviews
Build
Ford has announced a recall for just over 200,000 2016 F-150s and Explorers built between January and April of that year, with just over 177,000 of those vehicles being sold in the U.S. The recall involves a bolt in front power-adjustable seats. The bolt is in the front adjuster system and could come loose allowing the cushion to shift during a crash. This could cause the seat's occupant to change position and not be adequately restrained, leading to an injury.

Owners with affected vehicles should bring them to a Ford dealer where the bolt will be inspected to determine if it's fine for long-term use. The bolt will also be removed to have new threadlock applied, and then reinstalled with the proper torque. This is the case whether or not the bolt is fine for long-term use, but if the bolt isn't, it will only be reinstalled as a temporary fix while Ford prepares a final fix with additional replacement parts.

The repairs will not cost the owners anything. Ford also has not had any reports of injuries related to this issue.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2016 Ford F-150 Limited
The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited, front three-quarter view. The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited towing a boat, front three-quarter view. The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited interior. The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited instrument panel. The 2016 Ford F-150 Limited VIN plaque.
  • Image Credit: Ford
Recalls Ford North America Crossover SUV Truck ford explorer ford f-150
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X