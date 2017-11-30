Mid-engine Chevy Corvette to pump out 850 hp according to leaked document

A leaked document is creating quite a stir and raising some intriguing questions surrounding the C8 Chevy Corvette. Specifically: Could the next-gen Vette make up to 850 horsepower (edging out the Dodge Demon's demonic 840 hp)? Will the C7 Corvette remain in production for years after the mid-engine C8 hits the streets? Might the C8 get three engine choices, with not just one but two of them DOHC?
Take a gulp of coffee and ponder all of that.
Corvette Forum is citing a document shared by a forum member, which is purported to be a forecast of engine production from analysts IHS Markit that spells out Chevy's near-term plans for the Corvette, or rather, Corvettes plural.
Mind you, this is all pretty speculative since we can't know the veracity of the document, and a lot of earnest interpretation and numbers-crunching by forum members is also involved, but here's what the forum has gleaned from it:
— The mid-engine C8 Corvette, expected to be revealed at the Detroit auto show, will have three V8 engine choices: the current 6.2-liter V8, along with a 4.2-liter and a 5.5-liter, both of those DOHC, both of them twin-turbo.
— Production of the two DOHC engines has already begun at GM's Tonawanda powertrain facility in Buffalo, N.Y.
— Interestingly, IHS Market predicts the 6.2L to be the main choice of buyers, projecting 14,000 units per year before its popularity starts to taper off. That number appears to be exclusive to the C8 and doesn't seem to include that engine's application in the C7 since GM sold 40,000 units of that car last year.
— The DOHC engines would be more exclusive, with the 4.2-liter produced at a rate of 7,000 per year, and the 5.5L at 5,000. By the way, there's no correlation in the document between engines and trim levels.
— Forum members have sussed out that the 5.5-liter engine could make 850 horsepower and 720 pound-feet of torque — so likely, that's the ZR1. They reckon the output of the 4.2L at around 650 horsepower.
— The document mentions a use case for the 4.2-liter engine in a "Cadillac Sports Car," but at numbers so low, the folks at the forum think it must be only for racing. Or maybe not.
— And finally, the current front-engine, rear-drive C7 Corvette will live on for perhaps three more years, with motor production scheduled to continue through 2021.
We'll get confirmation on any or all of the above when the mid-engine Corvette is expected to hit the floor at the North American International Auto Show in January.
