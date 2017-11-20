New Rolls-Royce Cullinan spied with production-spec lighting

Few brands ooze luxury like Rolls-Royce. Like Rolex, the name Rolls-Royce conjures up an image of opulence and a certain level of refinement. Just look at all the details on the new 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom. This hard-earned reputation is well-deserved. Still, there's an SUV-sized gap in the automaker's lineup. Crossovers are selling like mad and are easy money for any automaker. Fellow ultra-lux automaker Bentley has already thrown its hat into the ring with the Bentayga. Rolls-Royce's entrant, the Cullinan, looks to be nearly ready for production.
We've seen plenty of spy photos of the Cullinan, with each batch revealing more and more. Hell, Rolls-Royce itself anticipated these leaks and released a couple of highly camouflaged official photos. These new photos show off the A- and B-pillars as well as part of the roof. It's not much, but it is more than we've seen until now. The rear end also looks to be much further along in development than before. This is our first look at what appears to be production-spec rectangular taillights.
The Cullinan will share a platform with the Phantom, so expect plenty of shared parts. That means the Cullinan will likely get Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 and eight-speed automatic. The 563 horsepower would be down compared to the Bentley Bentayga, but no one buys a Rolls-Royce for pure performance. A hybrid powertrain taken from the BMW 7 Series is also likely. Look for the wraps to come off the Cullinan sometime in the next few months.
