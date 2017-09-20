Mitsubishi Evolution nameplate evolves into an electric SUV

Let's imagine a Mitsubishi enthusiast awakens after having slept a decade. At first he isn't alarmed at all, since the Lancer he last saw before taking a long nap still looks the same. The Galant is long gone, but that doesn't bother him much. The first shock he experiences is when he realizes the Eclipse name has been reserved for a 2018 crossover — so would it be best not to tell him the vaunted Evolution nameplate will be used in an electric SUV?
That's the plan according to Mitsubishi, as the carmaker announced it will show its e-Evolution Concept at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show next month. Mitsubishi speaks of a watershed moment taking place at the show, as it "will wave the flag under new circumstances to usher a new era of longterm growth and sustainable development, returning to where it belongs to better embrace the future." In short, electric SUVs.
According to Mitsubishi, the e-Evolution is a preview for a "low-slung aerodynamic SUV Coupe," and it will be a high-performance, all-wheel-drive vehicle with electric power. Of course, the very name Evolution stands for continuously evolving vehicles, so a change of approach from turbocharging winged Lancers isn't that ill-advised. The included photo was distributed under the file name "1st Teaser," so perhaps we will see more photos as the showtime gets nearer.
