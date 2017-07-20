Spy Shots

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spotted near Nurburgring

Jul 20th 2017 at 9:40AM
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Yesterday, we brought you spy photos of the BMW X5 M. Now, our shooter has spotted a rival, the Mercedes-AMG GLE63, testing near the Nürburgring. The car is wearing camouflage, of course, but we can make out a few details about the hot version of Mercedes-Benz's midsize SUV.

Its Panamericana grille is partly covered, but its shape appears basically flipped upside down compared to the current car. We also get a glimpse of its performance brakes under its big black wheels. These will complement the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. In back, it looks like the bumper will get a different shape, though it's hard to tell what's hiding under that camo. We see a pair of exhaust pipes sticking out, but we expect those to manifest as quad exhaust tips on the production version.

We're likely to see a GLE63 with 571 horsepower, with a possible GLE 63 S with 612 horsepower. This will be followed by a GLE 63 Coupe, but the lack of any sightings of that version means it's likely not as far along in its development.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryMercedes-AMG GLE63 Spy Photos
  • News Source: CarPix
Spy Photos Mercedes-Benz Crossover SUV Luxury Performance amg mercedes-amg gle63 spy photos spy shots
Create alerts for any tag above
0 comments ▸

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Driven to Delight: Delivering World-Class Customer Experience the Mercedes-Benz Way (Business Books)
The Devil's Mercedes: The Bizarre and Disturbing Adventures of Hitler's Limousine in America
Mercedes Benz Diesel Automotive Repair Manual: 123 Series, 1976 thru 1985 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2001 thru 2007 (Automotive Repair Manual)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Chrome Metal Tire Valve Stem Caps for Mercedes-Benz Car/SUV set of 4 V1
Mercedes-Benz Car Keychain Car Logo Key Ring
Mercedes Benz Diesel Automotive Repair Manual: 123 Series, 1976 thru 1985 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Mercedes-Benz Remote Key Battery Keyless Entry Genuine Original 0000388 (2pcs)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic
Mercedes Bike
Mercedes Fuel Injector Replacement/Cleaning
The Big Auto Plant
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Questions

There are no questions about this topic.
Be the first to ask!
Share This Photo X