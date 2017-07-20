Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spotted near Nurburgring

Yesterday, we brought you spy photos of the BMW X5 M. Now, our shooter has spotted a rival, the Mercedes-AMG GLE63, testing near the Nürburgring. The car is wearing camouflage, of course, but we can make out a few details about the hot version of Mercedes-Benz's midsize SUV.
Its Panamericana grille is partly covered, but its shape appears basically flipped upside down compared to the current car. We also get a glimpse of its performance brakes under its big black wheels. These will complement the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 under the hood. In back, it looks like the bumper will get a different shape, though it's hard to tell what's hiding under that camo. We see a pair of exhaust pipes sticking out, but we expect those to manifest as quad exhaust tips on the production version.
We're likely to see a GLE63 with 571 horsepower, with a possible GLE 63 S with 612 horsepower. This will be followed by a GLE 63 Coupe, but the lack of any sightings of that version means it's likely not as far along in its development.
