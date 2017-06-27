2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody: Wider, grippier, faster

The addition of Demon flares creates space for new 11-inch-wide wheels at all four corners, and they're shod in 305mm Pirelli P-Zero tires. These fat tires make the Hellcat Widebody faster in a straight line and in the corners. It races to 60 mph a tenth of a second faster than the narrow one with a time of 3.4 seconds, and the gap expands at the quarter mile. The Widebody finishes the distance in 10.9 seconds as opposed to the regular Hellcat's 11.2-second time.
Dodge also claims that cornering grip climbs from .93g in the standard width car to .97g with the wider rubber. The grip improvements really come together on a road course. The company reports that the Widebody is two seconds faster than the narrow car on a 1.7-mile road course.
The added width and tires will cost you, though. The new Hellcat Widebody goes for a base price of $72,590. That's $7,300 for what amounts to wide wheels and tires, and the bodywork to house them. Still, it is the fastest Hellcat available this side of a Demon. And at a glance, it looks just like the Demon, which costs $12,000 more than the Hellcat Widebody.
