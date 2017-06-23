2018 Subaru Legacy starts at $23,055, Outback at $26,810

Of course, both cars can be loaded up with a host of features and equipment. There are two engines available for each model, a 175 horsepower 2.5-liter flat four and a 256 horsepower 3.6-liter flat six. In the US, the only available transmission is a respectable but uninspiring CVT. Stepping up to the bigger engine isn't cheap. The top of the line Legacy 3.6R Limited starts at $32,805. The Outback 3.6R Limited starts at $36,310. There's a $39,605 Outback 3.6R Touring on top of that.
Standard features on the base model are few, but moving up the range allows shoppers to add a number of features like Subaru's EyeSight safety suite, an 8-inch infotainment system, heated seats, mirrors, and windshield wipers, Bluetooth audio, LED lighting, and more. As the Outback is essentially a lifted Legacy wagon, standard features and trim levels generally mirror each other.
Despite the rise of the crossover, the midsize sedan segment is still hugely popular and extremely cutthroat. The refreshed Legacy is right in the mix with the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Chevy Malibu, and the like with just hundreds of dollars separating the cars.
The Outback is a bit harder to compare, as it's not quite a wagon but not quite a crossover. It's more expensive than most two-row crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, but offers more interior and cargo space. If you don't need a third row, the Outback undercuts models like the Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder, and Dodge Durango.
Both the 2018 Subaru Legacy and Outback should go on sale later this year.
