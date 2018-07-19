slide-7379887

With 640 horsepower, traction must be maximized. To put all those ponies to the ground, a seven-speed dual clutch transmission routes power to all four wheels. The end result is a 0-62 mph run of 3.1 seconds, which is just .2 seconds slower than the coupe. Out in the real world, that's all but identical.

From the front of the Huracán Performante Spyder, the uniquely shaped light bars of the headlights draw in the eye, but the most noteworthy piece of technology is further below. The letters ALA are emblazoned on the car's front splitter and stand for Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva.

The first noteworthy fact about the Performante's carbon fiber bits is that they aren't made in the traditional method with hand-laid sheets of carbon fabric. Instead, Lamborghini developed a material it calls forged composite, where chopped carbon pieces are impregnated in a resin, pushed into a mold for several minutes, then baked at high temperatures under pressure to form complete parts.

But there's more to this front splitter than the material from which it is formed.