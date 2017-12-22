Kids Ride-On Electric Cars

slide-7193759

This was your humble slideshow author bundled up some time in the late 1980s with his Power Wheels Jeep. It was very slow, incredibly noisy and couldn't go very far on a charge. Honestly, I didn't drive it much, preferring the James-powered Cozy Coupe and its superior range. (I guess electric cars haven't change much over the years, eh?).

Anywho, to my knowledge the Power Wheels Jeep and Barbie Corvette were the only choice in the '80s. But, oh boy, was I surprised to see what you can get now ... and this is just at Toys R Us, Target and Walmart. There are plenty of others available, including even fancier and expensive ones, as well as self-powered models.

-James Riswick