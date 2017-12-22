Photos

Kids Ride-On Electric Cars

22 hrs ago
When I was your age ...
  • Image Credit: Erik Riswick

When I was your age ...

This was your humble slideshow author bundled up some time in the late 1980s with his Power Wheels Jeep. It was very slow, incredibly noisy and couldn't go very far on a charge. Honestly, I didn't drive it much, preferring the James-powered Cozy Coupe and its superior range. (I guess electric cars haven't change much over the years, eh?).

Anywho, to my knowledge the Power Wheels Jeep and Barbie Corvette were the only choice in the '80s. But, oh boy, was I surprised to see what you can get now ... and this is just at Toys R Us, Target and Walmart. There are plenty of others available, including even fancier and expensive ones, as well as self-powered models.

-James Riswick
2017 Power Wheels Jeep $324
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

2017 Power Wheels Jeep $324

The original still looks pretty cool. Not very off-roady tires, though, and there are no windshield wipers you can manually move. I'm guessing it's a wee bit quieter. 
BMW i8 Ride-On $180
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

BMW i8 Ride-On $180

One of the few electric ride-ons that's actually an electric car (well, partly) in real life. 
Power Wheels Mustang $360
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Power Wheels Mustang $360

I definitely would've been more into a Mustang back in the day. 
Avigo Ferrari California T $370
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Avigo Ferrari California T $370

Can't say the California is any prettier when shrunk down to this size. 
Power Wheels Porsche 911 GT3 $350
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Power Wheels Porsche 911 GT3 $350

Now we're talking. This thing is rad. Leader in the clubhouse so far. 
Rollplay Jaguar C-X75 Concept $180
  • Image Credit: Target

Rollplay Jaguar C-X75 Concept $180

So, the C-X75 made it into a Bond movie and into toy stores, but Jaguar never actually made the real thing? Lame. 
Star Wars Landspeeder $250
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Star Wars Landspeeder $250

Are you kidding me?! Yes, the Star Wars Landspeeder is now available as a 12-volt ride on car. Toys R Us says this was named Outdoor Toy of the Year. Sounds about right.
Power Wheels Ford F-150 Raptor $400
  • Image Credit: Wal-mart

Power Wheels Ford F-150 Raptor $400

Yeah, we were just as excited as these kids when we drove the real Raptor. This one is very cool. 
Rollplay Chevy Silverado $400
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Rollplay Chevy Silverado $400

Sorry GM, Ford's beating you in the tiny truck game. Available in black and red. 
Rollplay GMC Denali $430
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Rollplay GMC Denali $430

Of course the Denali would be $30 more than the Silverado. 
Rollplay Kids' Mercedes-Benz GL450 $180
  • Image Credit: Target

Rollplay Kids' Mercedes-Benz GL450 $180

This is kinda lame. Ugly too. Unless you actually own a GL and your kids want what mom and dad drive, why pick this over something else here? 
Avigo BMW X5 $200
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Avigo BMW X5 $200

Now your child can run on bling-tastic giant chrome rims too! We're a little puzzled as to why this X5's side mirrors are so huge.
Power Wheels Cadillac Escalade $400
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Power Wheels Cadillac Escalade $400

Available in black or Barbie pink, the Escalade "provides all the realistic features kids love, including a spacious interior, 'chrome' accents, working doors, a real FM radio with MP3 jack ..." Wait, back the truck up. A working radio and aux jack?! Kids these days. 
Kid Motorz Hummer H2
  • Image Credit: Target

Kid Motorz Hummer H2

Do kids who drive tiny Hummers look just as douchey as adults who drive the real thing? 
Avigo Land Rover Defender $350
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Avigo Land Rover Defender $350

It's like the Power Wheels Jeep, but presumably WAY pricier to maintain. Fake winch, though, that's neat. 
Avigo Range Rover $200
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Avigo Range Rover $200

At first glance, you thought this was just a picture of a Range Rover Evoque Convertible, didn't you? 
Peg Perego John Deere Gator XUV $400
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Peg Perego John Deere Gator XUV $400

Not a car, but still extremely cool. Peg Perego sells a variety of scaled-down ATVs and other outdoorsy adventure vehicles. 
Rollplay Volkswagen Bus $250
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Rollplay Volkswagen Bus $250

Driving this is almost assuredly more pleasant than the real thing. This is in strong consideration for the Most Adorable Award. 
Kid Motorz Chevy Bel Air $300
  • Image Credit: Toys R Us

Kid Motorz Chevy Bel Air $300

Get your kids into classic cars early with this classic Chevy Bel Air available in pink and blue. 
  List
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X