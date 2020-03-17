Photos

Green Cars for St. Patrick's Day

Mar 17, 2020
  • Image Credit: Dodge

All Hail Green Cars!

We like green cars. But with apologies to our very own Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snider, we aren't talking about his metaphorically green cars today. Nope, this is St. Patrick's Day and to celebrate we've thrown together this gallery of literally green cars offered in recent years.

Green-painted cars pretty much died out for more than a decade, a seeming market correction for being pretty popular during the 1990s. However, green paint options are starting to trickle back in, with no small help from folks like us who clamor to anything the color of trees. As you can see from the gallery, Audi is the ultimate green champion (metaphorically of course, literally less so #dieselgate), but Dodge, Porsche and Subaru (shock) are bringing their green games too.

Did we miss any? Oh yes, most definitely. Some of that has to do with photo availability, but we definitely could have forgotten some. Either way, let us know your favorites. 
  • Image Credit: Porsche

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

  • Image Credit: Porsche

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

  • Image Credit: Lexus

2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

  • Image Credit: Lexus

2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series

  • Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Cadillac CT4 front

  • Image Credit: James Riswick

2021 Cadillac CT4 rear three quarter

2021 BMW M3

2021 BMW M3

2022 Kia Stinger GT Line

2022 Kia Stinger GT Line

  • Image Credit: Byron Hurd

2021 Bentley Flying Spur

  • Image Credit: Byron Hurd

2021 Bentley Flying Spur

  • Image Credit: Byron Hurd

2021 Bentley Flying Spur

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80

  • Image Credit: Genesis

2021 Genesis GV80 Green Interior

  • Image Credit: Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 PHEV

  • Image Credit: Land Rover

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 PHEV

  • Image Credit: Land Rover

2020 Land Rover Defender 110 interior green

  • Image Credit: Ford

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Grabber Lime

New colors for 2020 Mustang lineup
  • Image Credit: Ford

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

  • Image Credit: FCA

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Widebody
  • Image Credit: Dodge

Dodge//SRT expands its high-performance 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Scat Pack with new Widebody exterior

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG GT R

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG GT R

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi A5 Coupe

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi A5 Coupe

2021-Toyota-Sienna-09

  • Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder

2021 Toyota Sienna

  • Image Credit: Mini

Mini 60 Years Edition

Mini shows off the 2019 60 Years Edition Cooper.
  • Image Credit: Mini

Mini 60 Years Edition

Mini shows off the 2019 60 Years Edition Cooper.
  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Kia Soul X-Line

2020 Kia Soul X-Line
  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Kia Soul X-Line

2020 Kia Soul X-Line
  • Image Credit: Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure

One of two off-road-oriented RAV4 models
  • Image Credit: Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure

The most rugged of the different 2019 RAV4 models.
  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Subaru Outback

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Subaru Outback

  • Image Credit: James Riswick

2019 Lexus UX 250h

Nori Green Pearl with Glazed Caramel NuLuxe interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

2019 Lexus UX 250h

Nori Green Pearl with Glazed Caramel NuLuxe interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Sublime Green
  • Image Credit: Porsche

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

  • Image Credit: Porsche

2020 Porsche Macan GTS

  • Image Credit: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Green

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi RS 5

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi RS 5

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2020 Kia Telluride

  • Image Credit: Honda

2020 Honda Pilot Elite

  • Image Credit: Audi

2020 Audi RS Q8

  • Image Credit: Audi

2020 Audi RS Q8

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

  • Image Credit: Porsche

Porsche GT3 RS

  • Image Credit: Porsche

Porsche GT3 RS

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

2019 Subaru Forester

  • Image Credit: Aston Martin

2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR

  • Image Credit: Aston Martin

2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR

  • Image Credit: Mini

Mini Cooper Clubman JCW

  • Image Credit: Mini

Mini John Cooper Works Green

  • Image Credit: Autoblog

McLaren Senna

  • Image Credit: Lotus

2020 Lotus Evora GT

  • Image Credit: Lotus

2020 Lotus Evora GT

  • Image Credit: Porsche

Millionth Porsche 911

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLA45

  • Image Credit: Toyota

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition

  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

bmw-3-ah

BMW 7 Series Verde Mantis

Signal Green BMW X7

  List
