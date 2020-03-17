slide-2217104

We like green cars. But with apologies to our very own Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snider, we aren't talking about his metaphorically green cars today. Nope, this is St. Patrick's Day and to celebrate we've thrown together this gallery of literally green cars offered in recent years.

Green-painted cars pretty much died out for more than a decade, a seeming market correction for being pretty popular during the 1990s. However, green paint options are starting to trickle back in, with no small help from folks like us who clamor to anything the color of trees. As you can see from the gallery, Audi is the ultimate green champion (metaphorically of course, literally less so #dieselgate), but Dodge, Porsche and Subaru (shock) are bringing their green games too.

Did we miss any? Oh yes, most definitely. Some of that has to do with photo availability, but we definitely could have forgotten some. Either way, let us know your favorites.