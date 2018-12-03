slide-7478900

Associate Editor Reese Counts: Anyone who says the 911 is boring is either jaded or has no experience with the car. It's the best sports car around, and that's coming from a dyed-in-the-wool Corvette guy. It has the looks, the heritage and the performance. I cannot wait to drive it.

Social Media Manager Michael Ferrara: The new generation looks fantastic. The updated interior styling is spot on, and yes even the shifter.

Manager, Video Production, Eddie Sabatini: The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera is gorgeous. The exterior isn't wildly different than the outgoing model but that isn't a bad thing. I think the biggest change is how the door handles now sit flush with the bodywork. I'm digging the sleek effect that it has. The biggest design changes come on the inside, and I think Porsche nailed it here. The shift knob is gonna be polarizing to some but the overall impression of the interior is quite stunning. Besides, just wait for the manual and you won't have to deal with the stubby shift stalk. It's a much-needed update in my opinion, and I can't wait to see how these aesthetic and technical updates translate to the 911 driving experience.