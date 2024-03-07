Upgrade your car camping comfort: Save up to 47% on Exped MegaMat sleeping pads at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to take your car camping experience to the next level? Look no further than the Exped MegaMat Sleeping Pads, currently available at REI with discounts of up to 47% off. As the weather starts to warm up, now is the perfect time to upgrade your camping gear, and these sleeping pads offer unparalleled comfort and convenience for your outdoor adventures.

Up to 47% off

Gear on sale until March 11:

Crafted with premium materials and innovative design, the Exped MegaMat Sleeping Pads are a game-changer for car campers seeking ultimate comfort. Featuring a generous width and thickness, these pads provide ample cushioning and support, ensuring a restful night's sleep under the stars. Plus, with a range of sizes available, you can find the perfect fit for your camping setup, whether you're traveling solo or with a partner.

What sets the Exped MegaMat Sleeping Pads apart is their versatility and durability. Whether you're setting up camp in the back of your car, a rooftop tent, or a ground-level tent, these pads offer unbeatable comfort and insulation from the cold ground. The high-quality materials and construction ensure long-lasting performance, so you can enjoy years of comfortable camping adventures.

With the current discounts available at REI, there's never been a better time to invest in your car camping gear. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade to the Exped MegaMat Sleeping Pads and elevate your outdoor experience. Get ready to relax and recharge on your next camping trip with these luxurious sleeping pads by your side.