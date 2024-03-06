Upgrade your camping kit in time for spring with these three tents, now 40% off at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to elevate your camping experience without breaking the bank? Look no further than the MSR Hubba Hubba tents, available in 1-person, 2-person, and 3-person options, now at REI at 40% off. As the weather warms up, it's the perfect time to upgrade your camping gear, and with these tents, you'll be ready to hit the trails in style and comfort.

40% off at REI

Key Features:

Spacious design: True rectangular floor with ample headroom provides comfortable space for both campers and gear.

True rectangular floor with ample headroom provides comfortable space for both campers and gear. Versatile ventilation: Blend of mesh and solid fabric offers airflow, privacy, and weather protection for optimal comfort in various conditions.

Blend of mesh and solid fabric offers airflow, privacy, and weather protection for optimal comfort in various conditions. Easy setup: Unified hub-and-pole system and symmetrical design ensure quick and hassle-free assembly, perfect for on-the-go adventurers.

Unified hub-and-pole system and symmetrical design ensure quick and hassle-free assembly, perfect for on-the-go adventurers. Durable construction: Ultra-durable Easton Syclone poles, DuraShield waterproof coating, and reinforced patches enhance stability and longevity, making these tents reliable companions for outdoor adventures.

Crafted with impeccable attention to detail, the MSR Hubba Hubba tents boast a range of features designed to enhance your outdoor adventures. With a true rectangular floor design and generous headroom, these tents offer ample space for you and your gear, ensuring a comfortable and cozy camping experience. The blend of mesh and solid fabric provides optimal airflow, privacy, and weather protection, while the ultra-durable Easton Syclone poles and DuraShield waterproof coating keep you dry and secure even in the most challenging conditions.

Setting up camp has never been easier thanks to the unified hub-and-pole system and symmetrical design, allowing for quick and hassle-free assembly. Plus, with features like tech-friendly pockets, overhead gear loft pockets, and integrated rain gutters, these tents are packed with thoughtful touches to make your outdoor adventures even more enjoyable.

Whether you're a solo backpacker or planning a group excursion with a few friends, the MSR Hubba Hubba tents offer a great balance of performance, durability, and affordability. And with the current 40% discount at REI, there's never been a better time to invest in your camping gear.