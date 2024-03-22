Top user-rated surge protector and wall charger with USB-C fast charging is just $9 for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We all need to power up our appliances and charge our devices, and for most of us a single outlet likely won’t cut it. Lvetek has a solution in the form of a multi-port wall adapter designed to accommodate several outlet needs. It features 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port, making it an ideal gadget for travel, home, or the office.

$8.99 at Amazon

Key features:

5 total outputs (DC 5V, Total 4.8A)

Surge protection rating: 1680 Joules

USB slots (3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C)

15A max current and max power rating of 1875W

The Lvetek Surge Protector is compatible with duplex and decor outlets, but USB receptacles and GFCI outlets are not supported. Lvetek emphasizes that this wall-mounted surge protector is fire-resistant, withstanding temperatures of up to 1,382 degrees Fahrenheit. Originally priced at $19.99, it is currently available at a discounted rate of 55% off on Amazon, making the sale price just $8.99. As of now, the Lvetek Surge Protector boasts an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on over 19,000 raters.

