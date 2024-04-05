This rarely-on-sale The North Face jacket is a favorite of Adam Sandler and is now 30% off at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket is a remarkable example of timeless style and unbeatable warmth, having been worn by celebrities like Adam Sandler, Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber. Loved by outdoor adventurers and fashion enthusiasts alike, this iconic jacket rarely sees discounts – until now. With a generous 30% off at REI, it's the perfect opportunity to add this classic piece to your wardrobe while saving big. Crafted with lofty 700-fill down and featuring oversized baffles, the Nuptse offers unparalleled insulation and durability, ensuring you stay cozy in even the chilliest of conditions.

Buy at REI

Key Features:

Boxy silhouette with a relaxed fit

Lofty 700-fill-power goose down for exceptional warmth and compressibility

Stowable hood for added versatility

Durable water repellent (DWR) finish keeps you dry in wet conditions

What sets the Nuptse apart is not just its legendary design, but also its practical features. The stowable hood adds versatility, allowing you to adjust to changing weather conditions on the fly. Meanwhile, the durable water-repellent (DWR) finish keeps you dry when unexpected showers roll in. Whether you're hitting the trails or navigating city streets, the Nuptse is ready to accompany you with its relaxed fit and boxy silhouette, offering both style and comfort wherever you go. You can even pack this entire jacket away into its own pocket for easy packing.

Worn by celebrities and appreciated by outdoor enthusiasts and urban trendsetters alike, the Nuptse has cemented its status as a fashion statement. Now, with its rare discount at REI, you can join the ranks of those who appreciate its timeless appeal while enjoying unbeatable savings.