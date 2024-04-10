Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator is an inexpensive game-changer for anyone who values convenience and performance when it comes to inflating tires. With dimensions of 6.5 x 6.5 x 7.5 inches, this portable powerhouse is designed for easy handling, making it a versatile tool for various applications, mainly focused on inflation. The inflator ensures you're always prepared to tackle your tire pressure needs, and with a maximum PSI of 120, it can handle a range of tires with ease.

$99 at The Home Depot

Looking for a reliable solution to keep your tires properly inflated while you’re out and about? Look no further than the Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Electric Portable Inflator, now available at an incredible price of $99 at The Home Depot. This deal is not to be missed, and here's why.

Fastest cordless tire inflator on the market: The Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is capable of topping off a car tire in under 1 minute (28-35 PSI). Whether you're dealing with car, truck, or compact equipment tires, this inflator delivers fast, accurate inflation with the portability to take anywhere.

Rated to deliver up to 120 PSI: This compact inflator features a high-efficiency motor and pump, ensuring efficient inflation even in demanding applications. With its TrueFill Auto Shut-off technology, it provides highly accurate pressure, protects from overfill, and automatically senses the speed of fill to deliver precise shut-off at the desired PSI.

Convenient and versatile: Equipped with an illuminated digital gauge, the Milwaukee M12 Inflator offers easy-to-read target and current pressure readings, making it a breeze to use even in low-light conditions. Plus, with its compact size, weather and impact resistance, and anti-vibration feet, it's perfect for on-the-go use and easy storage in any car or truck.

Backed by 3-year warranty: Built to withstand tough conditions, this inflator comes with a reinforced cage and is weather and impact resistant, ensuring durability and longevity. And with a 3-year warranty, you can have peace of mind knowing you're investing in a reliable product.

Don't let this opportunity pass you by – take advantage of the incredible deal on the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator and never worry about underinflated tires again.