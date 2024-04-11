This Avid Power portable tire inflator has returned to its lowest price in years

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When is the last time you've checked your tire pressure? If it's been more than a month, you're probably a bit overdue. While being 1 or 2 psi under the recommended pressure probably isn't the end of the world, it is probably costing you money. If you didn't know, according to fueleconomy.gov, "You can improve your gas mileage by 0.6% on average — up to 3% in some cases — by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure," and perhaps even more distressing,"if a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%," according to Tire Rack. Luckily, there's an easy solution to this problem: Just keep your tires inflated!

There are all kinds of options for portable tire inflators, some of which you can read about here, but this one by Avid Power is always one of the Amazon best-sellers and it recently returned to its lowest price in years thanks to a deal that's 38% off. It has technically been available for a bit cheaper, but not since the now-ancient past of August 2021. You can check it out for yourself right here or learn more below.

$56.09 at Amazon

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatables and more. Unlike many portable tire inflators, this one actually has the option to run on a rechargeable battery pack, so you won't have to worry about keeping a cord plugged into your car when filling up your tires. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, though, don't worry! It also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in, if you need to.

The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. It also has a score of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 23,000 ratings. Thanks to the 38% discount, it's back to its lowest price in the past few years, but only if you want it in red or blue. If you're looking for an orange, pink or yellow version, you'll have to pay a bit more. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

Key features

Powered by a rechargeable battery pack or a 12-volt car power adapter

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

Not suitable for large truck tires

