These Patagonia jackets are a steal right now at REI at almost $250 off

If you're in the market for some serious outdoor gear at a steal, look no further than REI's current offerings on Patagonia jackets, both of which are staples in my closet for spending some serious time outdoors. Right now, when you use your 20% off one full-price item membership coupon, the renowned Nano Puff boasts a hefty discount off its original price of $239. That's a steal considering the top-notch features this jacket brings to the table. Crafted with 60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco, this jacket ensures you stay toasty warm even in the chilliest conditions. But it doesn't stop there – the insulation is made with 100% post-consumer recycled content, making it a win for both warmth and the planet. With its windproof and moisture-shedding recycled polyester ripstop shell, complete with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish, the Nano Puff is ready to tackle any adventure you throw its way, whether it's snow sports, climbing, or travel.

Not an REI member? Get a lifetime membership for just $30.

60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco for superior warmth with 100% post-consumer recycled content.

Windproof and moisture-shedding 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish.

Elasticized cuffs and dual-adjust drawcord hem for optimal wind protection.

Zippered hand-warmer pockets with internal chest pocket doubling as a stuff sack.

3-layer Gore-Tex waterproof/breathable fabric for ultimate protection.

Concealed Recco reflector for enhanced searchability in emergencies.

Hood with laminated visor and reinforced brim, adjustable for helmet compatibility.

Four exterior pockets including two chest pockets and two welted front pockets, all equipped with watertight zippers and zipper garages for secure storage and protection from the elements.

The Patagonia Triolet jacket, designed to keep you warm and, more importantly, dry in cold, wet, and snowy conditions, is also up for grabs at an irresistible price point. With an additional 20% off its already discounted price of $314.73 when you use your 20% one REI Outlet item coupon, this jacket is a must-have for alpine enthusiasts. Constructed with 3-layer Gore-Tex waterproof/breathable fabric and featuring a PFC-free finish, the Triolet offers unparalleled protection from the elements. From its concealed Recco reflector for enhanced searchability to its Fair Trade Certified construction, this jacket is as eco-conscious as it is performance-driven. With features like pit zips for ventilation, a hood with a laminated visor, and ample pockets for storage, the Triolet is the ultimate companion for hiking, climbing, or any multi-sport adventure you embark on.

At $47.80 off the price of the Nano Puff and a $197.22 discount on the Triolet, using your member coupons will net you a total savings of nearly $250, and with Patagonia's great quality and insanely good warranty, you'll be ready for whatever weather Mother Earth throws at you for years to come.