The 10 cars with the most expensive destination charges

When you’re car shopping, there are a number of expenses you probably anticipate, from taxes to registration fees. One you might not be aware of is the destination charge, a fee that automakers add to cover what they say is the expense of shipping vehicles across the country. Whether or not the fees are actually fair or accurate is up for debate, but it’s important to note that destination charges can vary wildly between automakers and even between individual models.

There has been a rise in destination charges in recent years. Consumer Reports recently ranked the most expensive destination charges, and some of them are infuriating, to say the least.

Ford and Jeep took the record for the highest destination charges, with The Blue Oval slapping a $2,095 fee on the F-150 Lightning and Jeep adding $2,000 to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

The top 10 most expensive destination charges include:

Those fees can be frustrating when you’re trying to find the best new car deal, but the good news is that several vehicles have much cheaper destination fees, including all Mini models and all BMWs, which see just $995 added on. Others, such as Audi and Toyota cars (no SUVs or trucks), barely crest the $1,000 mark with a $1,095 destination fee.

The somewhat confusing nature of the fees has driven some to call for more transparency in pricing. Many of the MSRPs you see listed online and elsewhere omit the fees, but Consumer Reports and others want regulations that require the destination charges to be included with the sales price listings. While that might not make automakers happy, it would save buyers the disappointment of seeing thousands added on at the bottom line unexpectedly.