Snag this camping table on sale for only $20 at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Ozark Trail Hazel Creek Square Folding Table offers outdoor enthusiasts and campers an incredible deal, currently at a remarkable 66% off the original price. This versatile camp table is the perfect companion for your next camping trip, picnic, tailgate party, or outdoor dinner. Measuring a generous 31.5 inches by 31.5 inches and standing at 27.5 inches tall, it provides ample space for various outdoor activities, making it a practical and convenient addition to your gear.

$20 at Walmart

Key Features:

Spacious design : With dimensions of 31.5" x 31.5" x 27.5", this camp table offers ample space for various outdoor activities.

: With dimensions of 31.5" x 31.5" x 27.5", this camp table offers ample space for various outdoor activities. Durable construction : The table features a robust steel tube frame with a powder coating for added durability and resistance to wear-and-tear.

: The table features a robust steel tube frame with a powder coating for added durability and resistance to wear-and-tear. Easy setup : The easy-fold frame design ensures quick and hassle-free setup, letting you make the most of your outdoor adventures.

: The easy-fold frame design ensures quick and hassle-free setup, letting you make the most of your outdoor adventures. Portable and compact: Weighing just 10.9 pounds and folding down to 32.3" x 4.7" x 6.7", it's highly portable and includes a carry bag for convenient transportation.

The table's construction is where it truly shines. Crafted with a lightweight aluminum slat roll-up top, it ensures durability and easy maintenance. The steel tube frame is not only sturdy but also features a powder coating for added protection against the elements. This combination of materials allows the table to support up to 70 pounds, making it suitable for a variety of applications, whether you're preparing meals, playing card games, or simply enjoying the outdoors.

Setting up and packing up this camp table is a breeze, thanks to the easy-fold frame design. You won't have to struggle with complex assembly, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your outdoor adventures. Furthermore, its compact and lightweight design, weighing just 10.9 pounds, ensures maximum portability. The Ozark Trail Hazel Creek Square Folding Table also includes a convenient carry bag, making transportation effortless. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal that enhances your outdoor experience without breaking the bank. Grab yours now and elevate your outdoor gatherings and camping trips.