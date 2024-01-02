Save 50% on the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy space heater thanks to this 2024 New Year deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although it's been a mild winter so far, even temperatures in the 40s and low 50s aren't particularly ideal for working in your garage. If you're looking for a way to kill the chill this winter, it might be time to invest in a space heater. Portable space heaters are extremely affordable in 2024, and thanks to this New Year deal, this Portable Buddy from Mr. Heater is more affordable than ever: Half-off, to be precise!

This portable space heater is made for indoor or outdoor use. It runs on propane gas and will keep you warm for anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, depending on how much heat you're cranking out. It has easily adjustable heat settings and weighs just 10.6 pounds, making it easy to lug around. It also features an "accidental tip-over safety shutoff" to help prevent scary accidents. Last but not least, it includes a Piezo igniter, swivel regulator and of course a fold-down handle for carrying the heater around.

Key features

High heat output (up to 9,000 BTU per hour)

Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft

Maximum runtime of 6 hours

Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)

Piezo ignition

1-year limited warranty

$74.00 at Amazon