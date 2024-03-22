Patagonia and The North Face clothing and gear is currently 20% off at REI

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

REI is back with a bang with its exclusive 20% off membership coupon sale, offering remarkable savings on premium outdoor gear. Whether you're gearing up for your next adventure or simply upgrading your outdoor essentials, now is the perfect time to grab top-notch Patagonia and The North Face gear at unbeatable prices. With this limited-time offer, you can take 20% off one full-price item and an additional 20% off one REI Outlet item, which is already on sale.

Among the plethora of discounted items, Patagonia and The North Face stand out as top contenders for quality, durability, and performance. From reliable jackets to versatile packs and essential camping gear, there's something for every outdoor enthusiast in this sale. Picture yourself cozying up in the iconic Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket, renowned for its lightweight warmth and sustainable construction. Or perhaps you're eyeing the rugged reliability of the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel, available in various sizes to suit your travel needs.

For those seeking shelter in the great outdoors, The North Face offers a range of tents and sleeping bags designed to withstand the elements. Whether you're embarking on a solo adventure or camping with friends and family, The North Face Wawona 8 Tent and Dolomite One Duo Sleeping Bag ensure a comfortable night's rest under the stars. And let's not forget about après-adventure comfort – slip into The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules for cozy warmth and relaxation after a long day on the trails. Don't miss out on this opportunity to score premium outdoor gear at discounted prices. Head to REI.com today and take advantage of the 20% off membership coupon sale to elevate your outdoor experience without breaking the bank. Grab your favorite Patagonia and The North Face gear before it's gone.

Not an REI member? Get a lifetime membership for just $30.

This selection of clothing and footwear blends functionality with style, offering versatile options for outdoor and urban adventures alike. From Patagonia's weather-resistant jackets to cozy hoodies and comfortable jogger pants, each piece combines premium materials with thoughtful design. The North Face's offerings provide top-tier insulation and comfort, with options ranging from alpine-ready hoodies to iconic down jackets. Whether braving the elements or navigating city streets, these items are essential companions for any outdoor enthusiast seeking performance and style.

This collection of luggage and backpacks offers durability and versatility for travelers who demand performance and reliability. With a personal proven track record of accompanying journeys across the globe, including trips to destinations from Cuba to New Zealand to Japan, the Patagonia Black Hole and The North Face Base Camp series have earned their reputation for enduring rugged adventures. From the compact yet spacious Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC Pack to the cavernous capacity of the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 100 L, each piece combines robust construction with travel-friendly features. Notably, the Patagonia Black Hole MLC Pack served as the ideal companion for a trek to Antarctica, highlighting its adaptability to extreme conditions. Whether you're embarking on an urban exploration or a remote wilderness expedition, these luggage and backpack options are trusted allies for any journey.

This selection of camping gear from The North Face offers superior performance and reliability for outdoor enthusiasts seeking comfort and shelter in the wilderness. The North Face Dolomite One Duo Sleeping Bag provides cozy warmth for two campers, ensuring a restful night's sleep under the stars. For extended expeditions in harsh conditions, The North Face Mountain 25 Tent with Footprint offers robust protection against wind and weather, complete with a durable footprint to prolong its lifespan. Meanwhile, the spacious design of The North Face Wawona 8 Tent accommodates larger groups, providing ample room for gear storage and comfortable living quarters.

If the curated selection above didn't quite match your needs, fear not, as REI has a total of 756 items currently on sale from Patagonia and The North Face. From jackets and backpacks to tents and sleeping bags, there's something for every adventurer in this extensive lineup.

