Declutter your car with this highly-rated trunk organizer

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your car's interior clean is just as important as getting the exterior washed regularly. But it's not just dirt, pet hair, or stains that can make your cabin look messy. Clutter from the stuff we haul can really cramp our comfort. To help declutter, you might want to consider a car trunk organizer. They can be used to securely hold gear or groceries in place, and they're great for the long-term storage of items you don't use every day, like jumper cables or a roadside emergency kit. The Car Trunk Organizer from Fortem is a great option if you're looking for a sturdy organizer that doesn't cost too much. Click here to buy the Fortem Car Trunk Organizer or continue reading to discover more about this highly-rated organizational accessory.

The Fortem Car Trunk Organizer is a standard-size organizer with a non-slip bottom and a sturdy frame and base. It's foldable for easy transport and storage when not in use. It features three storage compartments to help you organize your cleaning supplies, camping essentials, office supplies, groceries, and more. What makes this organizer unique is the ability to customize the storage compartments. You can choose to add or remove partitions to accommodate different size items. In addition to the 29% discount, there are additional 10% and 5% coupons that can be selected on the product page before checkout. As of writing this, the Fortem Car Trunk Organizer has received over 40,000 ratings with a star rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Key specs:

Weight: 3.7 lbs

Max capacity: 40 lbs

Dimensions: 14.5" w x 20" l x 10" h

Non-slip bottom

Foldable

Three storage compartments

Over 40,000 ratings with 4.7 out of 5 stars