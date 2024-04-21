Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are many things to do when cleaning or thoroughly detailing your car. A trip to a touchless car wash then personally cleaning the interior and windows is common, but there are some extra steps you can take to keep your ride looking brand new. Using a polishing compound can, after a wash, helps remove imperfections like scratches and swirls from your vehicle's paint job and prevent them from occurring again. Here are the best polishing compounds that are currently available on Amazon.

$8.65 at Amazon

This polish and sealant from Nu Finish repairs fine swirls and scratches, seals without using wax, and repels water with hydrophobic ceramic technology. This compound can last up to a year between uses.

Key features

16 oz. bottle

3-in-1 ceramic technology

Repairs, seals and repels

$7.43 at Amazon

This Turtle Wax Polishing Compound and Scratch Remover easily penetrates through oxidized surfaces to remove blemishes, stubborn stains, swirl marks, and scratches.

Key features

10.5 oz. container

Heavy-duty paste

Restores faded finishes

Safe to use on all car finishes, painted metal, chrome, and porcelain

$21.99 at Amazon

The Chemical Guys All-In-One Polish + Shine + Sealant works great as a final touch-up product after cleaning your car. This compound removes most imperfections including light scratches, key scratches, and swirl marks.

Key features

16 oz. bottle

Synthetic sealant

1-step polish and shine

Provides durable protection after a carwash

$12.20 at Amazon

The Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound specializes in removing imperfections from your car’s paint without leaving scratches behind. The compound uses micro-abrasive technology that leaves behind a high gloss mirror shine.

Key features

15.2 oz. bottle

Powers through moderate surface defects

Creates a showroom shine

Safe on all clear coats and glossy paints

$31.97 at Amazon

This polish from Malco is effective on all types of clear coat finishes. This water-based formula uses unique lubricants that improve work time and make it easier to clean up for paint corrections.

Key features

32 oz. bottle

Removes compounding swirls and fine scratches

Water-based formula free of waxes, fillers, and silicones

How to use a polishing compound

Before using a polishing compound, make sure you have the proper tools and that your car is washed and dried. The tools you will need for this besides the compound itself are foam applicator pads and microfiber towels. Consider using a buffer if you want the best results or if you have a lot of scratches to deal with. First, apply a small amount of the compound to an applicator pad. Then rub it gently onto the section of paint you are correcting. Next, remove the compound with a microfiber cloth or towel and check to see if there are any scratches left. If they are all gone then you are finished, but if there are still scratches left behind then repeat the process again. Here is our more advanced tutorial on how to compound and polish paint from Autoblog Details .

Is compound better than wax?

Polishing compound is used to smooth the surface of the paint while wax is used to protect the paint and make it look better. Even though wax offers better protection, it will wash away eventually and will need to be reapplied. With a polishing compound, it lasts much longer and keeps its shine.