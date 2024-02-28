Need last-minute tickets to the F1 race this weekend? Stubhub has you covered, starting at $46

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Excitement is revving up for the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix this weekend, and if you've been procrastinating on securing your tickets, StubHub has you covered with last-minute deals to get you trackside for all the action. Whether you're looking for a full three-day immersion or just aiming to catch a specific day's events, StubHub has a variety of ticket options tailored to suit your schedule and budget. StubHub prices do tend to change and tickets sell out rather quickly, so snag your tickets at the prices shown below while you can!

From $46 at StubHub

For those seeking the full F1 experience, the three-day pass starting at $351 grants you access to all the thrills from Friday through Sunday. This package ensures you won't miss a single moment of the high-speed drama as drivers compete for pole position and race for glory under the Bahraini sun.

StubHub offers flexible options if time is of the essence or you're eyeing specific race days. The two-day pass for Friday and Saturday, starting at $452, allows you to witness the qualifying rounds and soak in the pre-race atmosphere. Alternatively, individual day tickets starting at $46 for Thursday, $146 for Friday, and $299 for Saturday enable you to tailor your F1 experience according to your availability and interests.

Additionally, if you're planning to catch more F1 action beyond Bahrain, StubHub offers a one-stop destination for tickets to all the races on the calendar. Their comprehensive selection ensures you can secure seats at iconic circuits around the globe, from Monaco to Silverstone, with ease. With the convenience of online browsing and purchasing, StubHub simplifies the process of attending multiple races, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of the F1 season no matter where they are.