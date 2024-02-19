So you want to travel to an F1 race in 2024? Here's how to do it

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Formula 1 season is not just about the roaring engines, the thrill of the race, and the adrenaline-pumping action; it's also about immersing oneself in the vibrant culture and exploring the wonders of the host cities. In this guide, we'll take you on a journey through the five North American F1 races, since for most of our audience those are the easiest ones to get to, from the sun-soaked streets of Miami to the dazzling lights of Las Vegas. Get ready for an unforgettable experience filled with luxury, excitement, and exploration.

Miami, known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and diverse culture, plays host to the first North American F1 race of the season. Arriving in Miami is a breeze, with Miami International Airport serving as a major hub for domestic and international flights. From there, it's just a short drive to Downtown Miami, where the race takes place.

Weather: Average temperature: High - 82°F, Low - 69°F

Restaurants:

Joe's Stone Crab: Famous for its fresh seafood and classic stone crab claws.

Prime 112: Renowned for its mouthwatering steaks and upscale ambiance.

Versailles Restaurant: A Miami institution serving authentic Cuban cuisine.

Must-See Areas:

South Beach: Known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Art Deco architecture. Known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Art Deco architecture.

Wynwood Arts District: Home to colorful street art, trendy galleries, and hip cafes. Home to colorful street art, trendy galleries, and hip cafes.

Little Havana: Experience the rich Cuban culture through music, food, and lively street life. Experience the rich Cuban culture through music, food, and lively street life.

Other Things to Do:

Hotels:

Luxurious: Fontainebleau Miami Beach - A lavish oceanfront resort with multiple pools, upscale dining, and a renowned spa. - A lavish oceanfront resort with multiple pools, upscale dining, and a renowned spa.

Trendy: The Miami Beach EDITION - Located in the heart of the buzzing Miami Beach, offering stylish rooms, a trendy nightclub, and multiple dining options. - Located in the heart of the buzzing Miami Beach, offering stylish rooms, a trendy nightclub, and multiple dining options.

Close to the Race: JW Marriott Marquis Miami - Situated in downtown Miami, offering luxurious accommodations and easy access to the race circuit. - Situated in downtown Miami, offering luxurious accommodations and easy access to the race circuit.

Getting around Miami is best done by car, allowing you to explore the city at your own pace. However, public transportation options such as buses and the Metrorail are also available. For a truly luxurious experience, consider hiring a private chauffeur service or renting a luxury car for the duration of your stay.

When it comes to accommodation, Miami offers a plethora of options ranging from lavish beachfront resorts to boutique hotels in the heart of the city. For a taste of true luxury, book a room at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach or the Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

After a day at the races, indulge in Miami's world-class dining scene. From upscale restaurants serving gourmet cuisine to laid-back eateries dishing out authentic Cuban fare, there's something to satisfy every palate. Be sure to try the fresh seafood at Joe's Stone Crab or the mouthwatering steaks at Prime 112.

In addition to the F1 action, Miami offers plenty of other attractions to explore. Take a stroll along Ocean Drive, soak up the sun on South Beach, or explore the vibrant art scene in Wynwood. With its perfect blend of sun, sea, and sophistication, Miami promises an unforgettable F1 experience.

Next on the F1 calendar in North America is the Montreal Grand Prix, held in the charming Canadian city of, you guessed it, Montreal. Getting to Montreal is easy, with Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport welcoming flights from around the world. From the airport, it's a short drive or a convenient train ride to downtown Montreal, where the race takes place on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Weather: Average temperature: High - 70°F, Low - 52°F

Restaurants:

Toqué!: A renowned fine dining restaurant offering innovative Canadian cuisine and an extensive wine list.

Joe Beef: Known for its hearty French-inspired dishes and cozy ambiance.

Schwartz's Deli: A Montreal institution famous for its smoked meat sandwiches.

Must-See Areas:

Old Montreal: Explore cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and charming cafes in this picturesque neighborhood. Explore cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and charming cafes in this picturesque neighborhood.

Mount Royal Park: Enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline from this sprawling urban park. Enjoy panoramic views of the city skyline from this sprawling urban park.

Plateau Mont-Royal: A trendy neighborhood known for its colorful houses, hip boutiques, and vibrant nightlife. A trendy neighborhood known for its colorful houses, hip boutiques, and vibrant nightlife.

Other Things to Do:

Visit the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts for its impressive collection of artwork.

Take a stroll along the Lachine Canal and enjoy scenic views of the waterfront.

Explore the underground city, a network of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues beneath the streets of downtown Montreal.

Hotels:

Luxurious: Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth - An iconic hotel in the heart of downtown Montreal, offering luxurious accommodations and world-class amenities. - An iconic hotel in the heart of downtown Montreal, offering luxurious accommodations and world-class amenities.

Trendy: Le Petit Hôtel - Located in Old Montreal, this boutique hotel combines historic charm with modern comforts and is surrounded by trendy bars and restaurants. - Located in Old Montreal, this boutique hotel combines historic charm with modern comforts and is surrounded by trendy bars and restaurants.

Close to the Race: Hotel Bonaventure Montreal - Situated near the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, this hotel offers comfortable accommodations and convenient access to the race track. - Situated near the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, this hotel offers comfortable accommodations and convenient access to the race track.

Once in Montreal, getting around is a breeze thanks to the city's excellent public transportation system, including buses and the metro. For a more luxurious option, consider hiring a private car service or renting a stylish car to explore the city in style.

Montreal boasts a wide range of accommodation options, from elegant boutique hotels to luxurious five-star resorts. Treat yourself to a stay at the iconic Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth or the chic Ritz-Carlton Montreal for a truly memorable experience.

When it comes to dining, Montreal is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse culinary scene that reflects its multicultural population. Indulge in classic French cuisine at Toqué! or sample innovative Canadian dishes at Joe Beef. Don't forget to try the city's famous bagels and poutine for a true taste of Montreal.

In addition to the excitement of the Grand Prix, Montreal offers plenty of other attractions to enjoy. Explore the historic streets of Old Montreal, visit the stunning Notre-Dame Basilica, or take a leisurely stroll through Mount Royal Park for panoramic views of the city. With its unique blend of European charm and North American energy, Montreal is the perfect destination for a memorable F1 getaway.

The F1 circus makes its way to the Lone Star State for the Austin Grand Prix, held at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Getting to Austin is easy, with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport offering flights from major cities across the US and beyond. From the airport, it's just a short drive to downtown Austin, where the race takes place.

Weather: Average temperature: High - 79°F, Low - 57°F

Restaurants:

Franklin Barbecue: Known for its mouth-watering brisket and long lines, this is a must-visit for BBQ lovers.

Uchi: A top-rated sushi restaurant offering innovative Japanese dishes with a Texas twist.

La Barbecue: Another popular spot for barbecue enthusiasts, serving up delicious smoked meats and homemade sides.

Must-See Areas:

Sixth Street: Explore this lively entertainment district known for its bars, live music venues, and vibrant atmosphere.

Barton Springs Pool: Take a refreshing dip in this natural spring-fed pool located in Zilker Park.

South Congress Avenue: Shop at quirky boutiques, dine at local eateries, and snap photos in front of colorful murals in this eclectic neighborhood.

Other Things to Do:

Take a hike or bike ride along the trails at Lady Bird Lake and enjoy scenic views of the downtown skyline.

Explore the vibrant street art scene in the East Austin neighborhood.

Hotels:

Luxurious: The Driskill - A historic hotel in downtown Austin offering elegant accommodations, fine dining, and a legendary bar. - A historic hotel in downtown Austin offering elegant accommodations, fine dining, and a legendary bar.

Trendy: The LINE Austin - Located on the shores of Lady Bird Lake, this trendy hotel features modern design, locally inspired cuisine, and a rooftop pool with panoramic views. - Located on the shores of Lady Bird Lake, this trendy hotel features modern design, locally inspired cuisine, and a rooftop pool with panoramic views.

Close to the Race: Fairmont Austin - Situated near the Circuit of The Americas, this hotel offers upscale accommodations and easy access to the race track. - Situated near the Circuit of The Americas, this hotel offers upscale accommodations and easy access to the race track.

Once in Austin, getting around is best done by car, allowing you to explore the city's vibrant neighborhoods and attractions at your own pace. Alternatively, you can use the city's public transportation system, including buses and the metro, to get around.

Austin offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every taste and budget, from trendy boutique hotels to luxurious resorts. For a truly unforgettable experience, book a stay at the iconic Driskill Hotel or the elegant Four Seasons Hotel Austin.

When it comes to dining, Austin is famous for its eclectic food scene, with everything from mouthwatering barbecue joints to innovative farm-to-table restaurants. Be sure to try the legendary brisket at Franklin Barbecue or the inventive cuisine at Uchi.

In addition to the excitement of the Grand Prix, Austin offers plenty of other attractions to explore. Take a dip in the natural springs at Barton Springs Pool, explore the city's vibrant music scene on Sixth Street, or take a leisurely stroll around Lady Bird Lake. With its unique blend of southern charm, cosmopolitan flair, and natural beauty, Austin is the perfect destination for an unforgettable F1 adventure.

The F1 action heats up as the circuit heads south to Mexico City for the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Getting to Mexico City is easy, with Benito Juarez International Airport serving as the main gateway to the city. From the airport, it's just a short drive to downtown Mexico City, where the race takes place.

Weather: Average temperature: High - 72°F, Low - 49°F

Restaurants:

Pujol: Experience contemporary Mexican cuisine at its finest with a tasting menu that highlights local ingredients and flavors.

El Huequito: Sample delicious tacos al pastor, a Mexican street food staple, at this popular taqueria.

Quintonil: Indulge in innovative dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients at this upscale restaurant.

Must-See Areas:

Historic Center (Zocalo): Explore the heart of Mexico City with its historic buildings, museums, and vibrant street life. Explore the heart of Mexico City with its historic buildings, museums, and vibrant street life.

Chapultepec Park: Visit this sprawling urban park, home to museums, a zoo, and the iconic Chapultepec Castle. Visit this sprawling urban park, home to museums, a zoo, and the iconic Chapultepec Castle.

Xochimilco: Take a boat ride through the colorful canals of Xochimilco and experience traditional Mexican culture and cuisine. Take a boat ride through the colorful canals of Xochimilco and experience traditional Mexican culture and cuisine.

Other Things to Do:

Visit the National Museum of Anthropology to learn about the rich history and culture of Mexico.

Explore the trendy neighborhoods of Roma and Condesa, known for their hip cafes, boutiques, and street art.

Take a day trip to the ancient ruins of Teotihuacan and climb the pyramids for breathtaking views.

Hotels:

Luxurious: St. Regis Mexico City - Located in the upscale Polanco neighborhood, this hotel offers elegant accommodations, impeccable service, and stunning views of the city. - Located in the upscale Polanco neighborhood, this hotel offers elegant accommodations, impeccable service, and stunning views of the city.

Trendy: Hotel Condesa DF - Situated in the trendy Condesa neighborhood, this boutique hotel features stylish design, a rooftop bar, and a hip atmosphere. - Situated in the trendy Condesa neighborhood, this boutique hotel features stylish design, a rooftop bar, and a hip atmosphere.

Close to the Race: Hilton Mexico City Reforma - Conveniently located in downtown Mexico City, this hotel offers comfortable accommodations and easy access to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Getting around Mexico City is best done by using the city's extensive public transportation system, including buses and the metro. Alternatively, you can hire a private car service or rent a car to explore the city and its surrounding areas.

Mexico City offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every budget and taste, from luxurious five-star hotels to charming boutique properties. Treat yourself to a stay at the elegant St. Regis Mexico City or the historic Gran Hotel Ciudad de Mexico for a truly memorable experience.

When it comes to dining, Mexico City is a culinary paradise, with a diverse range of restaurants serving everything from traditional Mexican cuisine to innovative international dishes. Be sure to try the mouthwatering tacos al pastor at El Huequito or the gourmet tasting menu at Pujol.

In addition to the excitement of the Grand Prix, Mexico City offers plenty of other attractions to discover. Explore the historic center of Zocalo, visit the ancient ruins of Teotihuacan, or take a leisurely boat ride through the picturesque canals of Xochimilco. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine, Mexico City is the perfect destination for an unforgettable F1 getaway.

The F1 season comes to a glamorous close with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, held on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Getting to Las Vegas is easy, with McCarran International Airport serving as the main gateway to the city. From the airport, it's just a short drive to the Las Vegas Strip, where the race takes place.

Weather: Average temperature: High - 66°F, Low - 42°F

Restaurants:

Gordon Ramsay Steak: Indulge in perfectly cooked steaks and British-inspired dishes at this celebrity chef restaurant.

Nobu: Experience world-class Japanese cuisine at this elegant restaurant located in the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace.

Lotus of Siam: Sample authentic Thai dishes at this hidden gem off the Strip, known for its flavorful curries and spicy noodles.

Must-See Areas:

Other Things to Do:

See a Cirque du Soleil show for a mesmerizing display of acrobatics, music, and visual effects.

Visit the Neon Museum to learn about the history of Las Vegas through its iconic neon signs.

Take a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Hotels:

Luxurious: Bellagio - An iconic hotel known for its elegant accommodations, world-famous fountains, and fine dining options.

Trendy: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - A trendy hotel with stylish rooms, a rooftop pool, and a vibrant nightlife scene.

Close to the Race: Wynn Las Vegas - Located on the north end of the Strip, this luxury resort offers upscale accommodations and easy access to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit. - Located on the north end of the Strip, this luxury resort offers upscale accommodations and easy access to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit.

Getting around Las Vegas is best done on foot or by using the city's efficient monorail system, which runs along the Strip. Alternatively, you can hire a private car service or rent a luxury car to explore the city and its surrounding areas.

Las Vegas offers a wide range of accommodation options to suit every taste and budget, from luxurious casino resorts to stylish boutique hotels. Treat yourself to a stay at the iconic Bellagio or the opulent Wynn Las Vegas for a truly unforgettable experience.

When it comes to dining, Las Vegas is home to some of the world's top restaurants, with celebrity chefs serving up gourmet cuisine from around the globe. Be sure to try the steak at Gordon Ramsay Steak or the sushi at Nobu for a taste of luxury.

In addition to the excitement of the Grand Prix, Las Vegas offers plenty of other attractions to enjoy. Take in a world-class show, try your luck at the casinos, or explore the stunning natural beauty of nearby Red Rock Canyon. With its dazzling lights, glamorous casinos, and non-stop entertainment, Las Vegas is the perfect destination for an unforgettable F1 adventure.

From the sun-soaked streets of Miami to the dazzling lights of Las Vegas, the North American F1 races offer an unforgettable blend of luxury, excitement, and exploration. Whether you're a die-hard racing fan or simply looking for a glamorous getaway, these five iconic cities promise an experience like no other. So pack your bags, book your tickets, and get ready for the ultimate F1 adventure.