2024 Chevrolet Corvette prices now up between $2,300 and $5,100

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette is about to be unloaded on dealer lots with four-figure price increases in its frunk. Corvette Blogger got eyes on a dealer bulletin stating that, effective October 2, the starting price on all Corvettes will be $2,000 higher. That's unwelcome enough. Even worse, the price changes and final prices are quite a bit higher. Starting with the entry Stingray, Chevy has the 2023 and 2024 models on its consumer site at the moment. Comparing Build & Price pages for each year shows a $4,100 price difference, not a $2,000 difference. It appears that what's happened is the latest increase comes on top of an earlier $2,000 increase described in order guides that came out in July. Less than four months ago, Corvette Blogger reported that dealer Rick "Corvette" Conti revealed new pricing that would have the 2024 Stingray starting at $67,895. Instead, the new Stingray is shown as starting at $69,995.

Exactly $100 of the $2,100 difference between now and July is an even higher destination charge that was already going up by $200, according to the July order guide.

The total price bumps aren't consistent across trims, though, so we're comparing prices on the 2023 Build & Price page against the 2024 page to get the variations. For the coupe, that means:

1LT Coupe: $69,995 ($4,100)

2LT Coupe: $77,095 ($3,900)

3LT Coupe: $81,745 ($3,900)

It's a little less extreme on the Stingray Convertible side of the fence. The 2023 Build & Price page shows a Standard Vehicle Price of $72,000 and a destination charge of $1,395 for a 1LT Convertible, a total of $73,395. A Monroney from April of this year for a 2LT Convertible checks out against the configurator. Flip to the 2024 Corvette Convertible configurator, the 1LT starts at $75,300 with a destination charge of $1,695 at the time of writing. That's a total of $76,995, a $3,600 difference. Back to the Monroneys, the window sticker for a 2024 3LT Corvette Convertible shows Standard Vehicle Price as $85,050 and destination as $1,595, while the configurator shows it as $87,050 with the $1,695 destination. This car would have been ordered before the October 2 price change date, explaining the difference.

Here's what 2024 Corvette Convertible pricing looks like on the retail site, compared to the 2023 pricing:

1LT Convertible: $76,995 ($3,600)

2LT Convertible: $84,095 ($3,900)

3LT Convertible: $88,745 ($3,900)

Step up to the Z06 Coupe, and we find the highest increases so far. The prices on the retail site and their differences from 2023, after the $1,695 destination charge and $2,600 gas guzzler tax, are:

1LZ Coupe: $114,395 ($5,100)

2LZ Coupe: $120,595 ($4,800)

3LZ Coupe: $125,245 ($4,800)

And here's the outlay for your 2024 Z06 Convertible, which is up $4,800 across the board:

1LZ Convertible: $121,395

2LZ Convertible: $130,295

3LZ Convertible: $134,945

Finally, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray caught the same bug. Unlike with the Stingray and Z06, there was no 2023 E-Ray so we can't compare pages on the consumer site. We can, however, compare to the launch price; the model wasn't mentioned in the order guides from July. With winter approaching, buyers who want the security of hybrid all-wheel-drive are going to need $2,300 more than asked at launch — $300 of which is in the destination charge:

1LZ Coupe: $106,595

2LZ Coupe: $112,095

3LZ Coupe: $117,545

The 2024 E-Ray Convertible rises by the same amount:

1LZ Convertible: $113,595

2LZ Convertible: $119,095

3LZ Convertible: $124,545

You'd almost think automakers — plural "automakers," not only Chevy — uploaded new pricing to configurators without telling anybody because it's all bad news. Or, in the Corvette's case, is it? A Porsche 911 Carrera starts at about $116,000, a 911 GT3 starts at about $184,000. Ford's Mustang Dark Horse starts at nearly $61,000, the take-all-comers Mustang GTD starts at the monumental-for-a-Mustang sum of $300,000. So what's crazy about the Corvette price increases isn't the increases, it's the fact that even with the higher prices, for the money, the Corvette is still a screaming performance bargain. Like, screaming. What a world, eh?