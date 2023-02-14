The Jay Leno's Garage 8-Piece Detailing Bucket Kit is a huge 59% off right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring will be here before you know it, and with the warmer weather will come plenty of opportunities for getting your ride looking as clean as it can. If you're the kind of person who loves washing their vehicle every weekend, then it's important to have a reliable car cleaning kit ready to go for when the seasons start changing. Luckily, this Jay Leno's Garage Wash & Gloss Detailing Bucket Kit is currently on sale for a huge 59% off.

The all-in-one detailing kit includes Jay's Wash & Wax Shampoo for cleaning your vehicle's finish, Jay's Quick Detailer spray to give your vehicle some shine, Jay's Glass Cleaner for streak-free windows and mirrors, Jay's Tire & Trim Care "designed to restore the appearance of rubber, vinyl and sun-faded plastic," Jay's Wheel and Tire Cleaner for taking care of browning or oxidation, Jay's Interior Detailer spray for restoring and protecting your car's interior surfaces, and a bucket w/ lid. We admit, we think it's a bit silly that this kit is being sold as an "8 piece" when the "8th piece" in question is simply a lid to a bucket, but for 59% off, we can overlook it.

Looking for more car cleaning options? Check out our list of 5 more great car cleaning kits right here.

$29 at Walmart

Includes

All-in-one 8 piece car detailing bucket kit

Jay's Wash & Wax Shampoo

Jay's Quick Detailer Spray

Jay's Glass Cleaner

Jay's Tire & Trim Care

Jay's Wheel and Tire Cleaner

Jay's Interior Detailer

Bucket w/ lid

More Top Picks