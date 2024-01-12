Ignore the winter blues and get a Segway Ninebot F25 electric scooter for nearly half-off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking out the window and longing for warm summer days, you're not alone. It's tough to think about warmer weather right now. Most people aren't buying fun summer toys like electric scooters at the moment, but that's great news for anyone who wants one, because the popular scooter company Segway is quietly slashing prices on some of its most popular electric scooters. If you've been thinking about picking up an around-town ride for the warmer months of the year, or just need a little retail therapy to get you through the Midwest snow storm, you should consider an electric scooter. This Segway F25 is a top-rated model on Amazon and it's available right now for a gigantic 47% off, just $299.99. The slightly more powerful F35 is also on sale for 25% off, right here.

Key features

15.5 mph top speed and 12.4 miles of range

Scooter weight: 32.4 lbs

Rider weight limit: 220 lbs

3 ride modes: Eco, Standard, and Sport+

10-inch tires with superior shock absorption

Adjustable handlebars

Equipped with a mechanical drum brake on the front wheel and a regenerative electric rear brake

Quick Folding System allows for the scooter to be folded in just 1 second to store in your trunk

$299.99 at Amazon

