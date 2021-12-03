Losing the title to your car is an easy thing to do if you’re not diligent about where you store vital documents. It’s just a piece of paper, and while we’re in the age of digital everything, your proof of ownership of your car is spelled out on this simple sheet. If you plan on selling, transferring ownership or registering your vehicle in another state, you’re going to need the title.
So, how do you replace a lost or stolen title? Rules vary from state to state, which is why we’ve provided a state-by-state list of links for you below. Each will take you to the associated Secretary of State or Department of Licensing website where they explain what to do in such a situation.
