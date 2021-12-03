Losing the title to your car is an easy thing to do if you’re not diligent about where you store vital documents. It’s just a piece of paper, and while we’re in the age of digital everything, your proof of ownership of your car is spelled out on this simple sheet. If you plan on selling, transferring ownership or registering your vehicle in another state, you’re going to need the title.

So, how do you replace a lost or stolen title? Rules vary from state to state, which is why we’ve provided a state-by-state list of links for you below. Each will take you to the associated Secretary of State or Department of Licensing website where they explain what to do in such a situation.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

