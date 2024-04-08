Greenworks two-tool electric mower-blower bundle is 34% off on Amazon, at $552.49

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you live in a house with a lawn and are charged with keeping it clean and tidy, then you know the importance of regular care and maintenance. Sure, you could hire someone to do the work for you, but a lot of us prefer and even enjoy doing the work ourselves. Lawn care, yard work, landscaping, and gardening can be meditative activities, in addition to being a good source of exercise and vitamin D.

If you're in the market for some equipment to tend to your home's yard, a mower and blower are a good place to start. A mower to keep the lawn short, a blower to clear off the drive and walkways. Electric is a good option because you won't have to deal with fuel expenses or regular maintenance that comes with gas-powered units. The potential trade-off for going electric over gas is a power downgrade, but most yards don't require the same power you'll find in the gas-powered gear that professional landscapers use. And of course, you'll need to have batteries around and fully charged. If you're interested in picking up this two-tool deal for 34% off you can do so here, or read on to learn more.

$552.49 at Amazon

On a full charge, the electric mower with a 21" steel deck can cut up to 1/2 acre, making it a great option for anyone with a household where a walk-behind mower makes more sense than a riding mower. The walk-behind electric mower powers up via a push-start button. For a comfortable user experience, it has collapsible handles and is self-propelled. There are seven height adjustment positions to choose from, so you can get the perfect length for your lawn. The three-in-one cutting system lets you collect clippings in the rear bagger, mulch, or use side discharge.

The 580 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) blower uses the same included battery as the mower (and over 75 other Greenworks tools). There's a turbo mode, which will help clear heavier leaves and debris. There's a variable speed trigger and a cruise control function, which helps make sustained use a bit more comfortable, without losing power or having to reset your grip.

In addition to the mower and blower, this Amazon tool deal comes with a 4.0Ah battery that is compatible with over 75 Greenworks tools. There is also a battery charger that comes in the bundle that will rapidly charge the Greenworks' batteries in 60 minutes.

Key features

4.0Ah battery (works with 75+ tools) and charger included

21" self-propelled mower w/ 80-volt brushless motor

580 CFM and 145 MPH axial leaf blower

4-year tool and battery warranty