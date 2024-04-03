Clean up your yard in no time thanks to this 31% off DeWalt deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The warmth of spring is in the air, and it's time to get the yard in shape for the season. With the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Battery Powered Pruner, you can tackle your yard cleanup with ease. Now available at The Home Depot for $89, this pruner is $40 off the MSRP, making it an unbeatable deal for those looking to spruce up their outdoor space without breaking the bank. Featuring a 1.5-inch cutting capacity, this pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.

Weighing just 2.5 lbs and boasting a cutting speed of once per second, the DeWalt 20V Max Pruner is both lightweight and fast, making it effortless to handle tough jobs quickly. Its ergonomic design minimizes stress on the wrist, allowing for comfortable, extended use without fatigue. Plus, with the onboard LED light, you'll have enhanced visibility to make precision cuts every time, ensuring your yard looks its best.

One of the standout features of this pruner is its non-stick coated blades, which provide smooth cutting, prevent sap buildup (this one is huge if you've ever tried trimming evergreens by hand), and resist rust, ensuring long-lasting performance. Additionally, the tooled blade mount allows for a secure attachment, minimizing blade twist and enabling easy blade changes over the pruner's life. With a cutting capacity of 1-1/2 inches, this pruner is versatile enough to handle a variety of pruning tasks in your yard or garden.

