Grab a dash cam at a discount thanks to these limited-time Amazon deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A dash cam is an important car accessory than many Americans still haven't fully embraced, but we're here to tell you that whether your goal is to grab some quick and easy footage of your drives for your Instagram page, or you just want to protect yourself from a lawsuit, a dash camera is a sound investment. Some things you'll want to consider are whether you'll need features like night vision, an HD picture, parking monitoring, collision detection functionality, or even a front and rear dash cam setup (considering that nearly 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions according to NHTSA). Right now, Amazon is offering deals on a handful of its most popular dash cams, so we've rounded them up for you just below.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Records at a 1080P HD video quality with 30 FPS resolution

Features a 170° wide angle lens field of view w/ a F1.8 aperture, WDR and night vision capability

USB connectivity

Records onto a MicroSD card

Has auto start/stop and loop recording

Built-in G-sensor allows the cam to detect crashes or sudden vibration/shock

Includes parking monitoring

Easy set up

Comes with a 2 year warranty

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For only $19.99 you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like many other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a 2 year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

$39.98 at Amazon

Key Features

This dual cam includes a 1080p resolution front camera and a waterproof rear camera

USB connectivity

The front cam records at a 170° field of view while the rear cam records at a 130° angle

Features loop recording and emergency accident locks, thanks to the built-in G-sensor

Includes 24-hour Parking Mode

Supports up to a 32 GB SD card (not included)

Built for easy installation

Purchase includes lifetime 24 hour technical support

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p HD front camera and a waterproof back camera for video recording. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. Storage space maxes out with a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 22,000 Amazon reviews it's sitting at a cumulative score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. This reviewer was looking for a "simple" cam that would "just work," and they seem to have found exactly that in the Chortau. Click here to see their footage taken with the cam. Want to snag this Chortau cam? Learn more right here.

$434.98 at Amazon

Key Features

4K, 140° wide capture field of view

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Works with a variety of second camera modules

Features Wide Dynamic Range technology and night vision shooting

Includes 24-hour parking monitoring — thanks to a built-in G-sensor, the 622GW can automatically turn on and start recording if your car gets hit in a parking lot

Loop Recording automatically overwrites old footage

Emergency Accident Lock saves/locks the current video whenever a shake or collision is detected, so it won't get over-written

SD card not included

The Nextbase 622GW is advertised as a top-of-the-line dash cam with the price to match. It features, among other things, 4K video-quality recording, image stabilization, enhanced night mode, intelligent parking mode and emergency response built-in. Along with the 4K front-facing camera, there is an entire line of modules that work with the 622GW to provide you with multiple camera angles, protecting you in case of both forward and rear collisions. Want to read more about the Nextbase 622GW? Check out a full review of this camera and the modules that work with it here.

$109.98 at Amazon

Key Features

This dual dash cam set-up can simultaneously record videos with its front cam at 4K resolution 170° field of view and its rear cam at 1080p resolution 150° angle

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via its own app

Built-in GPS records your route and driving speed for videos

Includes collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock and time-lapse recording

Features night vision recording thanks to the Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor

Supports up to a 256 GB micro SD card (not included)

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here or check out its picture in this 5-star Amazon user review.

$139.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual dash cam captures video at 4K resolution via its front cam and 1080p resolution via the rear cam

Includes built-in WiFi connectivity to allow users to easily view and manage dash cam recordings on their mobile devices via the Ucam app

Night vision recording is available thanks to the Sony STARVIS sensor

Features 24 hour parking monitoring, loop recording and collision-detection

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi, which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER here.

$59.95 at Amazon

Key Features

170-degree field of view 1080P HD front camera and 720P waterproof rear camera

IPS Display wide dynamic range functionality

USB connectivity

32gb SD card included

Loop recording

Built-in G-sensor for auto-recording when the car is hit

Automatic light adjustment/night vision

Parking monitoring

Crowbar and cable clips for installation included

Voice recording, motion detection, photo function

Purchase includes a lifetime warranty

The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

$38.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Front and rear dash cam

1080P HD front cam, 720P HD rear cam

170° field of view front cam, 140° field of view rear cam

Compatible with 32 GB SD card

Loop recording functionality

Includes G-sensor

Suction cup windshield mount

The Biuone front and rear dash cam is a newer addition to the market, but it's racking up Amazon sales and reviews at a fast pace. It'll capture 1080P HD video at a 170° field of view from the front cam and 720P HD video from a 140° field of view from the rear cam. It's compatible with up to a 32GB SD card and features loop recording so you won't have to worry about running out of space. Naturally, it includes a G-sensor to automatically lock your video when it senses any jostling. It's powered through your cigarette port and comes with a suction cup windshield mount.

More Top Picks