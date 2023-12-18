Get $200 off this Champion Generator/Inverter deal at Amazon

$526.62 at Amazon

The advanced open frame inverter design of this Champion generator is what sets it apart, making it 50% quieter and 20% lighter than traditional 5,000-watt generators. At a noise level of 69 dba, it seamlessly blends into your environment, whether you're tackling a project outdoors or safeguarding your home with backup power. Boasting 6,250 starting watts and 5,000 running watts, this generator offers up to 12.5 hours of run time on gasoline, ensuring sustained power when you need it most.

The beauty of the Champion 6,250-Watt Inverter lies not just in its brawn but in its brain. The "intelligauge" feature allows you to monitor voltage, frequency, and operating hours with ease, providing crucial insights into its performance. Moreover, the generator is designed with clean power and an economy mode, allowing you to confidently connect sensitive electronics while optimizing fuel consumption.

Backed by Champion Support, this generator comes with a 3-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support from dedicated experts. In the box, you'll find not just the generator but a complete package to enhance its usability— a flexible oil funnel, wheel kit for easy maneuverability, USB adapter, and battery charging cables.