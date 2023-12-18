Get $200 off this Champion Generator/Inverter deal at Amazon

The Champion Power Equipment 6250-Watt Open Frame Inverter with Quiet Technology is not just a generator; it's a game-changer in the world of portable power. With the current sale of 28% off at Amazon, currently sitting at $526.62, over $200 off the original, this powerhouse is an enticing holiday gift for those glampers and RVers in the family.
Champion Power Equipment 6,250-Watt Open Frame Inverter - $526.62 (28% off)
Key Features:
- Quiet operation: Operates at a noise level of 69 dBa, providing a quieter solution for various projects or home backup needs.
- Advanced inverter design: Features an advanced open frame inverter design that is 50% quieter and 20% lighter compared to traditional 5000-watt generators.
- Clean power and economy mode: Ensures clean power for sensitive electronics and incorporates an economy mode to save fuel, enhancing fuel efficiency.
- "Intelligauge" monitoring: Equipped with an "Intelligauge" that allows users to easily monitor voltage, frequency, and operating hours, providing real-time information for efficient usage.
The advanced open frame inverter design of this Champion generator is what sets it apart, making it 50% quieter and 20% lighter than traditional 5,000-watt generators. At a noise level of 69 dba, it seamlessly blends into your environment, whether you're tackling a project outdoors or safeguarding your home with backup power. Boasting 6,250 starting watts and 5,000 running watts, this generator offers up to 12.5 hours of run time on gasoline, ensuring sustained power when you need it most.
The beauty of the Champion 6,250-Watt Inverter lies not just in its brawn but in its brain. The "intelligauge" feature allows you to monitor voltage, frequency, and operating hours with ease, providing crucial insights into its performance. Moreover, the generator is designed with clean power and an economy mode, allowing you to confidently connect sensitive electronics while optimizing fuel consumption.
Backed by Champion Support, this generator comes with a 3-year limited warranty and free lifetime technical support from dedicated experts. In the box, you'll find not just the generator but a complete package to enhance its usability— a flexible oil funnel, wheel kit for easy maneuverability, USB adapter, and battery charging cables.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue