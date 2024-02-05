Don't want to drop the dough on a Dyson? Check out this $64 cordless vac at Walmart

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and agile alternative to pricier competitors like Dyson. Engineered with convenience and efficiency in mind, this lightweight wonder weighs in at under 5 pounds, making it effortlessly portable from room to room. Equipped with robust suction power, it tackles all surfaces with ease, from hardwood floors to plush carpets, ensuring a thorough clean every time. Plus, with up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, you can cover extensive cleaning tasks without interruption, whether it's a quick spot clean or a deep dive into household maintenance.

$64 at Walmart

Key features:

Cord-free and ultra-portable design, weighing less than 5 pounds

Robust suction power suitable for all surfaces, including hard floors, carpets, and tiles

Up to 40 minutes of power-packed cleaning on a single charge

Hassle-free dust cup emptying with a simple button-push mechanism

One standout feature of the LiteVak is its illuminating headlights, which brighten up hidden dust and debris, ensuring no speck goes unnoticed, even during nighttime cleaning sessions. And with its hassle-free dust cup emptying mechanism, maintenance is a breeze—just a simple button push, and you're ready for the next round of cleaning. What's more, the LiteVak comes equipped with HEPA filtration technology, capturing 99.7% of allergens and ensuring that you breathe in nothing but pure, clean air as you vacuum. Its low-profile design ensures that no dirt hideout is safe, reaching under furniture and into tight corners with ease, making it the ideal companion for comprehensive home cleaning.