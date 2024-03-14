Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In celebration of Pi Day, Solo Stove launched its Pi More Save More sale. It will run from 3/14 to 3/18, and with the promo code "pizza" you can save up to $160 site-wide. Meaning, the "pizza" promo code can be applied to more than just pizza ovens, like Solo Stove fire pits, product bundles, accessories, and more. But since it's 3/14 today, let's take a closer look at the Solo Stove Pi Prime pizza oven and its discount. Happy Pi Day!

$299.99 at Solo Stove

Key features

Includes free shelter

Propane-powered outdoor oven

Made from 304 stainless steel

Weighs 30 lbs

The Pi Prime pizza oven has easy temperature controls. It utilizes a cordierite stone cooking surface, with a panoramic opening for easy access to your pizzas. is a favorite amongst Solo Stove users. It's designed for outdoor use, but because it's only 30 pounds, you could bring the Pi Prime pizza oven with you on the road. Solo Stove offers a lifetime warranty. More details on this can be found here. At Solo Stove, you get free standard shipping with purchases of $99 or more (some restrictions apply) and free 30-day returns on U.S. orders shipped within the lower 48 states. More on Solo Stove's shipping and returns policy and warranty information can be found here.

As the name suggests, for the Solo Stove Pi More Save More promo, the more you spend, the more you save. The discounts are as follows: Spending $150 will get you $20 off your purchase, get $50 off for a spend of $300, spend $600 get $120 off, and spend $800 (or more) and get $160 off of your purchase.