Best Walmart Prime Day deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Walmart+ Week (July 6-13) is Walmart’s answer to Amazon’s biggest sale day of the year. New members can get 50% off an annual membership when they sign up during Walmart+ Week. That's just $49 for the entire year (regularly $98/year), click here to lock those savings in right now if you're interested. Walmart+ members get 24-hour early access to deals on things like tech, furniture, & appliances. Early access starts on July 10th at 12 pm ET, exclusively for Walmart+ members, while general access opens up for everyone on July 11th at 12 pm ET. That means if you're reading this on the day of posting and you're not yet a Walmart+ member, just wait a day to take advantage of the deals.

Here are some of the best product deals for Walmart + week.

TVs and Tech

LG 65” 4K UHD Smart TV - $498 (was $698)

65-inch screen, 4K (2160p) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 1-year warranty



Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones - $49 (was $149.99) 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge



Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars, Remote Control, Battery Powered, Pink - $169.99 (was $189.99) This officially licensed ride-on toy is designed for kids aged 3 to 4 years old. For younger children (1-2 years old) arents can fully control the ride via remote control. The 12V battery has a run time of 1 to 2 hours per charge and takes about 8 to 12 hours to fully charge



Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95 ) 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

)

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum - $299.99 (was $392.99) Powerful and lightweight portable vac with no-touch bin emptying features. It comes with a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support



NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 with 10” Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership - $417 (was $999) iFIT brings personal trainers straight to your screen. Bluetooth connectivity for your headphones (not included). Integrated workout fan. Bike footprint: 54.4" H x 23.3" W x 55.5" L



HP 15.6" Laptop - $199 (was $349) Features an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 11, and a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365



JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $69 (was $89.95) IPX7 waterproof design. Can be linked to multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers



Home & Garden

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand - $59.99 (was $99.99 ) This lightweight fire pit is great for adding warmth to small spaces. It can be fueled with pellets or wood. Stainless steel construction. It also comes with a travel bag for on-the-go use

)

Better Homes & Garden Bryde Sectional Sofa and Loveseat Patio Set - $498 (was $698.00) This three-piece patio set comes with 1 loveseat (with an integrated side table), 1 sofa, and 1 resin wood coffee table



Mainstays Lawson Ridge 3-Piece Curved Sectional Set - $588 (was $698) Three-piece outdoor sectional set that includes 2 curved sofas and one ottoman that doubles as a table



Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Outdoor Cuddle Chair, Gray - $224 (was $298) This wicker chair can sit 2 people and includes cushions



HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $138 (was $198) 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty



Automotive

Armor All Ultimate Car Care Gift Set, 10-piece - $24.45 (was $36.36) This car care set includes "Protectant Pump Spray, Cleaning Wipes, Glass Wipes, Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner Spray, Extreme Tire Shine Spray, Sponge, and a Microfiber Towel"



Meguiar’s Wash & Detail Kit - $19.47 (was $33.97) This 6-piece set features Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner, Ultimate Quik Wax, Hot Shine Foam, Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, Quik Interior Detailer and a microfiber towel



AstroAI Tire Inflator 160PSI Cordless Air Compressor - $54.89 (was $65.99) This wireless tire inflator has automatic shut-off, a real-time monitoring screen and can inflate 195/65/R15 car tires in just 4 minutes



REDTIGER F7N Dash Cam 4K with Wifi - $99.99 (was $139.99) The REDTIGER dash cam is a front and rear dash cam with the front cam capturing 4K video and the rear capturing 1080p video. It features loop recording, parking monitoring and much more



AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $87.99 (was $299.99) This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more



