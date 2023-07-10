Deals and Promotions

Best Walmart Prime Day deals

Save big on TVs, tech, patio furniture, tools, and more

Jul 10th 2023 at 12:30PM

Walmart+ Week (July 6-13) is Walmart’s answer to Amazon’s biggest sale day of the year. New members can get 50% off an annual membership when they sign up during Walmart+ Week. That's just $49 for the entire year (regularly $98/year), click here to lock those savings in right now if you're interested. Walmart+ members get 24-hour early access to deals on things like tech, furniture, & appliances. Early access starts on July 10th at 12 pm ET, exclusively for Walmart+ members, while general access opens up for everyone on July 11th at 12 pm ET. That means if you're reading this on the day of posting and you're not yet a Walmart+ member, just wait a day to take advantage of the deals.

Here are some of the best product deals for Walmart + week.

TVs and Tech

  • Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95)
    • 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

Home & Garden

  • HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $138 (was $198)
    • 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty

Automotive

  • AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $87.99 (was $299.99)
    • This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more

