Listening to music is a pastime most people enjoy. We have the ability to stream music whenever and wherever with the help of a phone or computer. For the best listening experience on the go, you might want to consider getting a portable speaker. They operate wirelessly, connect to your phone via Bluetooth and offer hours of runtime. Many of them are water-resistant and dust-resistant so you can take them just about anywhere you'd want. Here are the best portable speakers that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$27.99 at Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker from Anker offers a massive runtime that can reach up to 24 hours on a single charge. It also has an in-house tuned digital signal processor that analyzes low frequencies and provides powerful bass. At this price point it’s hard to beat what this speaker offers.

Key features

#1 best-selling Portable Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon

Affordable

IPX5 waterproof

24 hours of battery life

5.0 Bluetooth connectivity can stay connected up to 66 feet away

Powerful battery

$39.95 at Amazon

JBL is a reputable brand when it comes to audio. Their Go 3: Portable Speaker comes in an ultra-compact size with a carrying handle so you can take it anywhere.

Key features

Built-in battery

IP67 rating

Dust-resistant and water-resistant

5 hours of battery life

Available in multiple colors

$48.00 at Amazon

This Sony Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker has a built-in microphone with echo-canceling technology you can use to take phone calls with good sound quality. This speaker is also able to connect to a second speaker for stereo sound.

Key features

Microphone with echo-cancelling technology

Stereo pairing

IP67 waterproof

UV coating

16 hours of battery life

$149.00 at Amazon

This Bose SoundLink speaker has a custom-engineered transducer that provides deep, clear and immersive audio quality. The speaker can last up to 12 hours when fully charged and uses a USB-C charging cable that can charge reach full capacity in 4 hours. The speaker has an IP67 waterproof rating and can even float above water!

Key features

Custom-engineered transducer

Built-in microphone

IP67 waterproof

Bose connect app

12 hours of playtime

$190.10 at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen is known for making great sound systems for premium vehicles. You can take premium sound quality on the go with their Beosound A1 Wireless Speaker. This speaker has two 140w speakers inside along with built-in voice control that lets you use Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The Beosonic Tuning features can be tuned on the Bang & Olufsen app to customize your listening experience.

Key features

True360 sound

Built-in voice control for Amazon Alexa

Dust-resistant and IP67 waterproof

Bang & Olufsen companion app

18 hours of battery life

How to choose the right portable speaker

When trying to decide on which portable speaker to buy, there are a few things to think about first. Battery life varies depending on the brand or speaker you choose and some offer more playtime than others. It’s also important to think about where exactly you will be using it, many of them are waterproof and are good for playing music at the pool. Some others are dustproof and can be a good option for listening to music while camping.

How to use a portable speaker

Once you remove the speaker from the packaging, make sure it’s been charged then turn it on. Next, go to your smartphone and go to your Bluetooth settings and find the name of the speaker. Then click on the speaker's name and they will shortly be connected so you can start playing your music.

What do IP waterproof ratings mean?

IP refers to “Ingress Protection” and is a rating given to electronic products on their resistance to water. Here is an in-depth breakdown of IP ratings and what each number and letter represents from Clarion Security Systems.