The stock sound system that comes with a car is suitable for most people. But if you are a big fan of listening to your favorite playlists on the go and you want the best experience, then you should consider upgrading to an aftermarket stereo system . DIY installation is possible for most or you can get a shop to install them for you. They can give you the best sound quality with improved bass, equalizers and amplifiers. Here are some of the best car sound systems available online.

Key Features

Edge-drive dome tweeters

Carbon-Injected Plus One cones

Patented I-Mount system

Three-ohm speakers

250w

Vented basket frame

These JBL Stage3 Premium Component Speakers provide high-quality sound. It has 250w of power and a patented I-Mount system that makes it easier to place in your vehicle. The edge-drive tweeters deliver a smoother response during higher frequencies. The vented basket frame prevents the coils from overheating and adds longevity to the speakers.

Key Features

320w max power

3-way coaxial speakers

11mm balanced dome

Carbon/Mica-reinforced IMPP

1-⅝” cellulose fiber core

The PIONEER TS-A652F A Series is a 3-way coaxial speaker with a maximum output of 320w and a nominal output of 70w. It features a 11mm blanched dome, a 1-⅝” cellulose fiber cone and hard dome tweeters. The woofers are made from carbon/mica-reinforced IMPP (Injection Molded Polypropylene).

Key Features

300w max power

1” balanced dome tweeters

Ferrite magnet motor structure

4 ohms impedance

Includes Alphasonik earbuds

These Kenwood 6-½” Speakers have a maximum power output of 300w and have 4 ohms impedance. Ohms are a measurement of electrical resistance which affects the sound quality and energy used at higher volumes. It has a ferrite magnet motor structure which is made with iron and other materials and matches the performance of other motors without using rare earth materials. These speakers also include a pair of Alphasonik earbuds.

Key Features

3-way full range speaker

130w max power

65w RMS

PEI dome tweeter

4 ohms impedance

1 year warranty

These Rockford Fosgate 3-Way Coaxial Full Range Speakers are high-end replacements for stock sound systems. It has a maximum power of 130w and a nominal power of 65w RMS (Root Mean Square). It also has a PEI dome tweeter and an impedance of 4 ohms. These speakers come with a 1 year warranty when purchased through an authorized Rockford reseller.

Key Features

200w max power

100w RMS

4 ohm impedance

Glass fiber cone

High-end silk dome tweeter

These Skar Audio Coaxial Car Speakers have 200w max power and 100w RMS. It has a high performance silk dome tweeter and 4 ohm impedance. It also features a high-grade ferrite motor that delivers better sound.

How to choose the right car stereo system

If you’re interested in a custom sound system, you have to think about how you listen to music in your car. If you want your music to be louder and clearer and the stock sound system that came with your car isn’t enough, then consider getting an aftermarket stereo.

How to install a custom sound system?

Installing a custom sound system can be done yourself to save money but can be a bit difficult. There are a lot of wires and electronic components involved and can be overwhelming for the average person so paying for professional installation may be the best option. But for those that are comfortable installing themselves or are willing to try, here is a tutorial on Youtube on how to install a full car audio system .

Are there any drawbacks of adding a sound system?

Custom sound systems are great additions for your car, but they can still cause a few problems. One of the biggest being installation, it takes a lot of work for DIY installation and having a professional do it for you can cost up to hundreds of dollars. Another issue is a lot of cars already have good quality sound systems and don’t need an upgrade. One more thing to consider is that the louder the stereo, the less your neighbors will like you.