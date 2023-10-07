Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you want to listen to music and make phone calls hands-free while driving but you have an older car without a fancy infotainment system, then consider purchasing a Bluetooth car speaker. These speakers work by using Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone and play audio through the speakers on the device. Some can even connect to two cell phones at once. If you're looking for a solution that utilizes the speakers that your car already has built into it, check out our list of Bluetooth car adapters right here. Otherwise, here are the best Bluetooth car speakers that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Bluetooth 5.0v

Dual 2w speakers

Motion sensor

Can link to multiple devices

Rechargeable 1,000mAH battery

Up to 20 hours of battery life

This Besign Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone is able to operate 5.0v Bluetooth and has two 2w speakers. There is a built-in motion sensor that will automatically connect when the car door is opened and will disconnect when it’s being closed. The speaker is powered by a 1,000mAH rechargeable battery and has a long battery life that lasts up to 20 hours.

$30.80 at Amazon

Key Features

2w speaker

Wireless Bluetooth range up to 33 ft

Echo and noise reduction

Multipoint technology

Up to 45 hours of talk time

Up to 5 months of battery life on standby

The Motorola Mobile Accessories Sonic Rider Wireless In-Car Speakerphone has two 2w speakers and a wireless Bluetooth range up to 33 feet. The battery life of this speaker lasts up to 45 hours while in regular use and up to 5 months on standby.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

2-in-1 device

Dual 3w speakers

Noise cancellation

Auto on/off

Multi-point connection

The Avantree Roadtrip Bluetooth Speaker & Wireless FM Transmitter Kit is a 2-in-1 device. Like most others, it can play music and be used for phone calls, but this one can also be used "as a FM transmitter to send call audio or music to your car stereo system by setting up a vacant FM channel."

$59.97 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual 3w speakers

Hi-fi sound quality

Built-in vibration sensor

Auto on/off

Voice commands

Battery level indicator on your smartphone

30-day money-back guarantee

This VeoPulse Car Speakerphone B-Pro 2B Hands-Free Kit has dual 3w Hi-Fi speakers and automatic multipoint connection. The speaker has voice commands that are easy to use and a built-in vibration sensor that automatically switches the speaker on when you open the car door. According to the listing, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee with no questions asked if you aren’t satisfied with your purchase.

$129.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Triple 7w speakers

Virtual surround sound

Noise cancellation

14 hours of talk time

40 days of battery life on standby

1-year limited warranty

This Jabra Freeway Bluetooth In-Car Speakerphone is one of many speakers from this brand, but this particular option is best suited for long drives. It features three 7w speakers, virtual surround sound and noise cancellation. The battery supplies up to 14 hours of talk time and can last up to 40 days on standby. A 1-year limited warranty is included with your purchase.

How to install a Bluetooth car speaker

These speakers are generally pretty simple to install. First, make sure the speaker is fully charged. Most Bluetooth speakers connect to the sun visor but make sure to go over your instructions on the packaging before installation. Next, turn the device on and find the speaker's name in your smartphone then connect them. Now you can use your speaker for music, podcasts, phone calls, Siri, Google Assistant or navigation.

Bluetooth car adapter vs Bluetooth car speaker

A Bluetooth car adapter uses Bluetooth technology to play audio through the speakers of your car. Bluetooth car speakers work in a similar way but use Bluetooth to play audio through the speakers of the device itself.