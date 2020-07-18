If you're anything like us, the almost year-long wait for the 2021 Ford Bronco to actually reach dealers may seem interminable, but thanks to one of Ford's own engineers, the Lego fans among you may get the opportunity to build your own 2021 Broncos thanks to these custom kits.

The fantastic two- and four-door Bronco builds depicted here on Ford engineer Peter Blackert's Instagram feed (H/T to @BeyondtheBrick) are what Lego enthusiasts refer to as MOCs (for "My Own Creation"), but you'd be hard-pressed to tell them apart from a official kits (if such a thing even existed).

The new Bronco's highly modular body design has drawn comparisons to Lego kits and that notion is only further cemented by how perfectly these builds work. The kits show off details like the factory fender flares, rock rails and hood-mounted "trail sights," swinging tailgates and even removable roof panels, just like the real deal. They also feature complete interiors (minus some of the Bronco's more unique details, granted) and engine bays.

Since these are custom kits, you won't be able to just order one off the shelf from Lego (or your favorite retailer), but Blackert has posted parts lists and build details for many of his previous creations in the Rebrickable database. His other builds include a Tesla Cybertruck, a couple of Saabs and a few other iconic automobiles. There's even an SR-71 Blackbird for those of you who prefer your vehicles to be more deliberately airborne. The instructions aren't free (nor are the parts, for that matter), but from the images here, it's pretty clear that you're getting what you pay for with Blackert's designs.

With the buzz the 2021 Ford Bronco is generating, it's probably only a matter of time before we see a real-deal kit from Lego (likely including accessories too, for that extra marketing oomph). For now, these are pretty solid substitutes for the real thing, and a nice distraction while we wait for Ford's production efforts to catch up to the Bronco hype train.

