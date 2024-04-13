Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
From the least enthusiastic car owner to the most passionate, everyone generally cares about keeping their car clean. Going through a traditional, self-wash, or touchless auto wash, there are still a few things that need extra attention to get your vehicle properly cleaned. There are specialized products to clean almost every part of the vehicle, such as interiors, windows, wheels, rims, screens, etc. Here are the best car detailing products that are currently for sale on Amazon.
Chemical Guys CWS_402_16 Mr. Pink Foaming Car Wash Soap - $9.99
The Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap can be used to wash cars and be used with a bucket or with a foam cannon. This soap is pH neutral and prevents wax stripping and won’t leave any residue or streaks on your vehicle after rinsing. Just add 1 oz. to a 5-gallon wash bucket then start cleaning. This soap can be bought in a 16 oz., 64 oz., or gallon-sized bottle.
Key features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Compatible with foam guns and foam cannons
- pH neutral
- "Extra slick"
- Candy scented
Meguiar's Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax - $9.97
This Meguair’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax can wash your car and leave behind a long-lasting shiny wax. This spray won’t leave abrasions or water spots on your vehicle and is safe to use for all types of paint finishes.
Key features
- 26 oz. spray bottle
- Scratch-free
- High-lubricity
- Safe for all paint finishes
- Long-lasting barrier
Chemical Guys MIC493 Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt - $7.99
This Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt is a more efficient way to wash your car instead of using a sponge or brush. This wash mitt is made with chenille blended microfiber that is durable and won’t leave scratches on your car's paint or finish.
Key features
- 70/30 Chenille Blended Microfiber
- Traps debris and dirt within the microfiber surface
- Elastic cuff to keep the mitt in place
- Won’t scratch your vehicle
- Long-lasting
Adam's Polishes Detail Spray - $13.19
This Adam’s Polishes quick detailer is a great product to use to enhance the shine of your car’s finish or wax if you have one. It adds an extra coat of protection, won’t leave streaks behind and acts as a clay lubricant on your vehicle’s surface.
Key features
- 16 oz. spray bottle
- Adds extra protection
- High-gloss shine
- Streak-free
- Strawberry scent
The Rag Company - Dry Me A River - Professional Korean 70/30 Blend Microfiber Waffle-Weave Drying & Detailing Towels - $21.95
The Rag Company Dry Me A River has the most creative name for a towel. This towel can’t dry up an actual river, but it can absorb up to 10 times its weight in liquid. These towels are made from high-quality Korean 70/30 microfiber with a sturdy waffle weave pattern and can survive up to hundreds of uses.
Key features
- Korean 70/30 microfiber blend (390 GSM)
- Extra large
- Waffle weave
- Can absorb up to 10 times its weight
- Safe to use on LCD screens
Meguiar's G7014J Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Paste Wax - $14.27
This Meguiar’s Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Paste car wax provides a reflective shine and is safe to use on all clear coats and gloss paint finishes. It uses carnauba wax which is known for providing a shine and gloss to the surfaces it's applied to.
Key features
- 11 oz. container
- Foam applicator included
- Creates a deep and high-gloss shine
- Blend of protecting polymers and carnauba wax
- Long-lasting protection
Car Guys Super Cleaner - $16.97
The Car Guys Super Cleaner is a great option for a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used for any part of the vehicle except for glass and screens. A microfiber towel is included with your purchase so you can start cleaning right away as soon as you open the package.
Key features
- 18 oz.
- Multi-purpose cleaner
- No dilution necessary
- Microfiber cloth included
- No harmful chemicals
Griot's Garage 11019 3-in-1 Leather Cleaner - $13.35
This Griot’s Garage 3-in-1 Leather Cleaner is able to clean, condition and protect your leather or vinyl interior. The versatility of this 3-in-1 cleaner eliminates the need for two or more separate products to clean your leather.
Key features
- 16 oz.
- Cleans, conditions and protects
- Adds durable protection
- UV-resistant
- Leather fragrance
- Safe for all automotive leather and vinyl surfaces
Invisible Glass 92164 22-Ounce Premium Glass Cleaner and Window Spray - $4.36
This Invisible Glass Premium Glass Cleaner and Window Spray is streak, ammonia and residue-free and is unscented.
Key features
- 22 oz.
- Streak and residue-free
- Ammonia-free
- Unscented
USANooks Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Grey - $9.99
These USANooks Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are made with high-quality 300 GSM (grams per square meter) material. GSM ranks a fabric by how thick and absorbent it is. The towels from this bundle are highly absorbent and are free from residue, streaks and swirls.
Key features
- #1 best-selling exterior car care microfiber cloth on Amazon
- 12-pack
- Strong lint-free fibers
- Swirl and scratch-free
- Can last up to 1,200 washes
Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum - $49.99
This Black+Decker handheld vacuum is powered by a lithium-ion battery and has a 20.6 oz. capacity. It uses cyclonic action that keeps the filter clean and has a rotating nozzle that can be used for a variety of applications and attachments. Both the filters and bowl are removable and washable. A 2-year limited warranty is also included with your purchase.
Key features
- Effective on carpets, car interiors, furniture and more
- Weighs 2.6 lbs
- Features a 180° rotating nozzle
- Cordless - powered by a lithium-ion battery, fully recharges in about 4 hours
- 2-year limited warranty
Meguiar's W0004 Supreme Shine 4" Foam Applicator Pads - $8.85
These Meguiar’s Supreme Shine Foam Applicator Pads can be used for just about any liquid detailing product. They are great at being used to clean wheels, tires, paint, leather, vinyl and rubber.
Key features
- 4-pack
- 4” pads
- Great for wheels, tires and paint
- Can also be used on leather, vinyl and rubber
- Intended for hand use
3D BDX Iron Remover - $17.99
The 3D BDX Iron Remover breaks down and removes iron fallout, brake dust and oxidation off of wheels and pain. This product is not only for wheels but also for cleaning tires, exhaust tips and paint.
Key features
- 16 oz.
- Decontaminates fallout from paint
- Turns purple when it comes into contact with brake dust
- Acid-free
Armor All Extreme Car Tire Shine - $15.52
The Armor All Extreme Car Tire Shine will have your tires looking brand new. Spraying this onto your tires will give them a wetter look while adding some protection from cracking and fading.
Key features
- 2 pack of 22 oz. bottles
- Smooth and simple application
- Lasts up to two weeks
Little Tree 6 Most Popular Scents - $10.99
Everyone is familiar with Little Tree air fresheners, we’ve all seen them in somebody's car before. You can have your own variety pack that comes with their 6 most popular scents: black ice, vanillaroma, leather, strawberry, blackberry clove and new car scent.
Key features
- 6-pack
- Variety of high-quality fragrances
- One of the most popular car air fresheners
Do I actually need all of these products?
No, you don’t need to buy everything on the list. But a lot of these detailing products cover basic cleaning needs related to a specific part of your vehicle. Make sure you look at the best products you actually plan on using before deciding what to buy.
How to clean the exterior of a car
You can take your car to a traditional car wash, a touchless wash or a self-service wash. You can also wash your own car from home by getting your own soap, wash bucket and sponge or mitt along with a water hose.
How to dry your car
Drying your car is really easy if you have the right towels. Microfiber drying towels won’t scratch your car’s paint and are highly absorbent.
How to clean your wheels and tires
You can clean your rims by spraying wheel cleaner onto them and letting it sit while it breaks down dust, dirt, grime and debris then wiping it off. You can use a tire brush if you have one to clean the rims more thoroughly. Keeping tires clean can be a bit tricky as they are always on the ground but spraying some tire shine on them will give them a clean and wet look for a while.
How to clean your windows
You can clean your interior and exterior windows with a good quality glass cleaner. Window cleaners can be used to clean your side view and rear view mirrors too,
How to clean your seats
Your seats, dashboard, and other non-delicate interior surfaces can be cleaned with a standard interior spray or wipes. Using a vacuum cleaner to clean up loose dirt and debris from your seats and floor before spraying the seats and wiping them down is the best way to start. Using a specialized cleaner for leather, Alcantara or whatever material your seats are is also a great idea.
How to clean your infotainment screens
Interior screens can be cleaned with the same window cleaners used for glass.
