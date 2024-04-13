Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From the least enthusiastic car owner to the most passionate, everyone generally cares about keeping their car clean. Going through a traditional, self-wash, or touchless auto wash, there are still a few things that need extra attention to get your vehicle properly cleaned. There are specialized products to clean almost every part of the vehicle, such as interiors, windows, wheels, rims, screens, etc. Here are the best car detailing products that are currently for sale on Amazon.

9.99 at Amazon

The Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Car Wash Soap can be used to wash cars and be used with a bucket or with a foam cannon. This soap is pH neutral and prevents wax stripping and won’t leave any residue or streaks on your vehicle after rinsing. Just add 1 oz. to a 5-gallon wash bucket then start cleaning. This soap can be bought in a 16 oz., 64 oz., or gallon-sized bottle.

Key features

16 oz. bottle

Compatible with foam guns and foam cannons

pH neutral

"Extra slick"

Candy scented

$9.97 at Amazon

This Meguair’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax can wash your car and leave behind a long-lasting shiny wax. This spray won’t leave abrasions or water spots on your vehicle and is safe to use for all types of paint finishes.

Key features

26 oz. spray bottle

Scratch-free

High-lubricity

Safe for all paint finishes

Long-lasting barrier

$7.99 at Amazon

This Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt is a more efficient way to wash your car instead of using a sponge or brush. This wash mitt is made with chenille blended microfiber that is durable and won’t leave scratches on your car's paint or finish.

Key features

70/30 Chenille Blended Microfiber

Traps debris and dirt within the microfiber surface

Elastic cuff to keep the mitt in place

Won’t scratch your vehicle

Long-lasting

$13.19 at Amazon

This Adam’s Polishes quick detailer is a great product to use to enhance the shine of your car’s finish or wax if you have one. It adds an extra coat of protection, won’t leave streaks behind and acts as a clay lubricant on your vehicle’s surface.

Key features

16 oz. spray bottle

Adds extra protection

High-gloss shine

Streak-free

Strawberry scent

$21.95 at Amazon

The Rag Company Dry Me A River has the most creative name for a towel. This towel can’t dry up an actual river, but it can absorb up to 10 times its weight in liquid. These towels are made from high-quality Korean 70/30 microfiber with a sturdy waffle weave pattern and can survive up to hundreds of uses.

Key features

Korean 70/30 microfiber blend (390 GSM)

Extra large

Waffle weave

Can absorb up to 10 times its weight

Safe to use on LCD screens

$14.27 at Amazon

This Meguiar’s Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Paste car wax provides a reflective shine and is safe to use on all clear coats and gloss paint finishes. It uses carnauba wax which is known for providing a shine and gloss to the surfaces it's applied to.

Key features

11 oz. container

Foam applicator included

Creates a deep and high-gloss shine

Blend of protecting polymers and carnauba wax

Long-lasting protection

$16.97 at Amazon

The Car Guys Super Cleaner is a great option for a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used for any part of the vehicle except for glass and screens. A microfiber towel is included with your purchase so you can start cleaning right away as soon as you open the package.

Key features

18 oz.

Multi-purpose cleaner

No dilution necessary

Microfiber cloth included

No harmful chemicals

$13.35 at Amazon

This Griot’s Garage 3-in-1 Leather Cleaner is able to clean, condition and protect your leather or vinyl interior. The versatility of this 3-in-1 cleaner eliminates the need for two or more separate products to clean your leather.

Key features

16 oz.

Cleans, conditions and protects

Adds durable protection

UV-resistant

Leather fragrance

Safe for all automotive leather and vinyl surfaces

$4.36 at Amazon

This Invisible Glass Premium Glass Cleaner and Window Spray is streak, ammonia and residue-free and is unscented.

Key features

22 oz.

Streak and residue-free

Ammonia-free

Unscented

$9.99 at Amazon

These USANooks Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are made with high-quality 300 GSM (grams per square meter) material. GSM ranks a fabric by how thick and absorbent it is. The towels from this bundle are highly absorbent and are free from residue, streaks and swirls.

Key features

#1 best-selling exterior car care microfiber cloth on Amazon

12-pack

Strong lint-free fibers

Swirl and scratch-free

Can last up to 1,200 washes

$49.99 at Amazon

This Black+Decker handheld vacuum is powered by a lithium-ion battery and has a 20.6 oz. capacity. It uses cyclonic action that keeps the filter clean and has a rotating nozzle that can be used for a variety of applications and attachments. Both the filters and bowl are removable and washable. A 2-year limited warranty is also included with your purchase.

Key features

Effective on carpets, car interiors, furniture and more

Weighs 2.6 lbs

Features a 180° rotating nozzle

Cordless - powered by a lithium-ion battery, fully recharges in about 4 hours

2-year limited warranty

$8.85 at Amazon

These Meguiar’s Supreme Shine Foam Applicator Pads can be used for just about any liquid detailing product. They are great at being used to clean wheels, tires, paint, leather, vinyl and rubber.

Key features

4-pack

4” pads

Great for wheels, tires and paint

Can also be used on leather, vinyl and rubber

Intended for hand use

$17.99 at Amazon

The 3D BDX Iron Remover breaks down and removes iron fallout, brake dust and oxidation off of wheels and pain. This product is not only for wheels but also for cleaning tires, exhaust tips and paint.

Key features

16 oz.

Decontaminates fallout from paint

Turns purple when it comes into contact with brake dust

Acid-free

$15.52 at Amazon

The Armor All Extreme Car Tire Shine will have your tires looking brand new. Spraying this onto your tires will give them a wetter look while adding some protection from cracking and fading.

Key features

2 pack of 22 oz. bottles

Smooth and simple application

Lasts up to two weeks

$10.99 at Amazon

Everyone is familiar with Little Tree air fresheners, we’ve all seen them in somebody's car before. You can have your own variety pack that comes with their 6 most popular scents: black ice, vanillaroma, leather, strawberry, blackberry clove and new car scent.

Key features

6-pack

Variety of high-quality fragrances

One of the most popular car air fresheners

Do I actually need all of these products?

No, you don’t need to buy everything on the list. But a lot of these detailing products cover basic cleaning needs related to a specific part of your vehicle. Make sure you look at the best products you actually plan on using before deciding what to buy.

How to clean the exterior of a car

You can take your car to a traditional car wash, a touchless wash or a self-service wash. You can also wash your own car from home by getting your own soap, wash bucket and sponge or mitt along with a water hose.

How to dry your car

Drying your car is really easy if you have the right towels. Microfiber drying towels won’t scratch your car’s paint and are highly absorbent.

How to clean your wheels and tires

You can clean your rims by spraying wheel cleaner onto them and letting it sit while it breaks down dust, dirt, grime and debris then wiping it off. You can use a tire brush if you have one to clean the rims more thoroughly. Keeping tires clean can be a bit tricky as they are always on the ground but spraying some tire shine on them will give them a clean and wet look for a while.

How to clean your windows

You can clean your interior and exterior windows with a good quality glass cleaner. Window cleaners can be used to clean your side view and rear view mirrors too,

How to clean your seats

Your seats, dashboard, and other non-delicate interior surfaces can be cleaned with a standard interior spray or wipes . Using a vacuum cleaner to clean up loose dirt and debris from your seats and floor before spraying the seats and wiping them down is the best way to start. Using a specialized cleaner for leather, Alcantara or whatever material your seats are is also a great idea.

How to clean your infotainment screens

Interior screens can be cleaned with the same window cleaners used for glass.