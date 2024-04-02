Armor All's 'Get Ready For Spring' event is back with even better car cleaning deals than before

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Armor All is back with part two of its "Get Ready For Spring" sales event, and this time the deals are even better than before. Whether you're looking for a full detailing kit or just some one-off cleaning items, there's a good chance you'll be able to find something you need at a discount thanks to the event. For this run of the sale, we're finding discounts of up to 47% off on things like car wipes, detailing kits, interior cleaners, car wash soap and more! You can check out the whole crop of deals right here or see some of our favorite picks from the event just below.

$11.44 at Amazon

You've heard about Tide Pods, right? Well, these are a bit like Tide Pods for your car. If you don't want to be bothered with measuring out the exact correct amount of soap you should be mixing into your water bucket, these things can save you some time and frustration. Simply add one pod into a bucket of 1 to 3 gallons of water and you've got yourself a solution for one full wash.

$44.99 at Amazon

This 9-piece Ultimate Car Detailing Kit will get you a wash mitt, 3 towels, protectant spray, glass, wheel and tire cleaner, and Snow Foam car wash. This is the top bundle in our list and should provide everything you need to keep your ride clean inside and out.

$30.14 at Amazon

This 8-piece kit is a small step down from the Ultimate Detailing Kit above, but at just under $31 it might be an even better deal. This kit comes with protectant spray, multi-purpose cleaner, wheel & tire cleaner, tire shine, glass cleaner, wash & wax, a wash pad and even an air freshener.

$8.19 at Amazon

If you're all set on the actual car wash soaps, shines and protectants, but you could use one more microfiber towel in your garage, you might as well take this opportunity to save 15% on this large option. It's sized 22.8-inches by 31.5-inches and absorbs up to 8 times its own weight in water. If we're honest, it's mostly just a regular old microfiber towel, but it'll be a solid and reliable one.

$10.26 at Amazon

One of the best deals of the bunch, this 3-pack will get you Protectant Wipes to "preserve your vehicle’s rich look by protecting the interior of your vehicle from harmful elements, including UV rays and oxidation," Cleaning Wipes to "lift away dirt and debris to reveal your car’s rich, natural beauty without harming delicate automotive surfaces," and Glass Wipes to "remove filmy residue, road grime, bugs and fingerprints to leave a crystal clear, streak-free shine on your car’s glass surfaces."

$18.34 at Amazon

If you're mostly looking for interior cleaning supplies (with a few extras) then this is the bundle you should consider. This car interior cleaner kit comes with multi-purpose auto cleaner spray, glass cleaner spray, protectant spray, a cleaning sponge, a microfiber towel and tire foam.

$6.20 at Amazon

An interior duster is an underrated tool for car cleaning. Not only does it make a clean-up of your interior quick and easy, it's also super cheap (even at full price) and dead simple to use. If you're wondering why there are 2 versions of this product in the product listing, the best we can tell is that they're just different styles, so we're recommending the cheaper of the two. Both feature dirt-lifting microfibers, both promise to be scratch-free and both are washable when dirty. Unless you really love the design of the other option, this one will probably be just fine for the vast majority.

$10.21 at Amazon

There's not much to say about this one. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your car interior, what could be easier than these pre-treated cleaning wipes? This container holds 90 and it's on sale for 32% off.

$14.03 at Amazon

A good car wash soap is the heart and soul of a car cleaning kit. Luckily, thanks to this event, you can get a whopping gallon of the stuff for just under $15. It's foaming cleaner that's made to be tough on dirt but gentle enough that it won't strip your latest wax coating. As you might expect, it promises spot-free, streak-free results.

$15.52 at Amazon

This extreme tire shine spray helps give your tires a "shine that lasts weeks." The product contains "extra gloss enhancers to add to the intense, mirror-like shine and rich, black look." The bottles themselves include a precision applicator to help with overspray and this deal is indeed for a 2-pack, so you won't be running out any time soon.